Politics

When Space Science Becomes a Political Liability

posted by Fnord666 on Monday November 19, @12:09AM   Printer-friendly
from the science-of-politics-and-politics-of-science dept.
News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

The Planetary Society reports:

Representative John Culberson, an 8-term Texas Republican and staunch supporter of NASA and planetary exploration, lost his re-election bid to Democrat Lizzie Fletcher last week. Many factors played into this outcome, but one bears consideration by space advocates: his support for the scientific search for life at Europa was seen as a weakness and attacked accordingly.

Over the past four years, Culberson used his chairmanship of the Commerce, Justice, Science (CJS) appropriations subcommittee to increase spending on NASA and missions to search for life on Europa. He directed hundreds of millions of dollars to this effort and played a critical role in getting the Europa Clipper mission officially adopted by NASA and the White House. And he did this without cannibalizing other NASA programs. His motivation was passion, not parochialism, as the prime benefactor of these federal dollars was California's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, located far outside his Houston-area congressional district.

(1)

  • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday November 19, @12:32AM (1 child)

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Monday November 19, @12:32AM (#763689) Homepage Journal

    This makes me chuckle. Our resident space geeks would normally be bitching profusely over this but since the guy had an R by his name you can hear every chirp.

    --
    "Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 19, @12:44AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 19, @12:44AM (#763695)

    How come the video of the add is unlisted and as such can not be found using google or youtube search?

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday November 19, @01:03AM

    by Snotnose (1623) on Monday November 19, @01:03AM (#763706)

    Guy likes space, pushes for funding. Now that he's gone the funding is gone. This is not how you fund long term projects.

    Main corollary being funding big projects. Cost effective to have a few places build stuff. Politically effective for lots of small places in various districts to build stuff. If you like bang for the buck you choose 2-3 vendors. If you want political cover you spread out the costs, so some dipshit can "bring home the bacon", never mind that bacon cost 3x what a normal person would pay.

    --
    If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(1)