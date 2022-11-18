First daughter and presidential advisor Ivanka Trump used a personal email account dozens of times to conduct official White House business, The Washington Post reports, citing an internal White House investigation. It's an ironic revelation given her father's obsession with Hillary Clinton's own use of a private email server during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Federal law requires government officials to preserve written records of their activities—and that includes email. Government email systems are set up to comply with these laws, and federal IT guidelines require government officials to use their official email accounts for all official business. The use of official email accounts may also reduce the risk of sensitive communications being intercepted by foreign intelligence agencies.

[...] Ivanka Trump's use of a personal email account was discovered in September 2017. Ivanka said she was simply unfamiliar with rules requiring official business to be conducted via official email accounts—despite the fact that her father had made Hillary Clinton's violation of the same rules a central theme of his campaign.

Last year Politico reported that Ivanka Trump's husband, Jared Kusher, had been conducting official business using an email address on the same ijkfamily.com domain. But at the time it wasn't known if Ivanka was doing the same thing. We learned about Ivanka's use of the ijkfamily.com domain for government business last November, but until now we didn't know the extent of Ivanka's use of this activity.