from the disinvite dept.
Free press isn't free under White House's onerous rules (Editorial)
Muzzling the press is chapter one in the authoritarian ruler's playbook. By the Founders' design, the president of the United States is not a king or dictator. He doesn't control the media, or get to decide which reporters are assigned to cover him.
A free press isn't free if the government imposes rules on what reporters can ask and how they must ask it. That violates the First Amendment. Period.
Banning reporters from asking follow-up questions or challenging the president's statements, under threat of taking away their access to the White House, hobbles the watchdog function of the media. White House reporters will be looking over their shoulders, calibrating the consequences, every time they ask tough questions. Meanwhile, the president will be able to dodge accountability and lie to the American people with even more impunity.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 23, @07:51PM (4 children)
Can someone please clarify - is there any rule that the white house and/or president have to offer certain access by reporters? Does the white house have to answer any questions at all? Would it be illegal if the white house stopped talking to reporters, and only communicated with the public via press release PDFs posted onto their website, and never answered any questions?
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 23, @07:55PM (1 child)
Trump would never stop press conferences, he loves the attention (as long as it's an echo chamber).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 23, @08:21PM
The whole damned thing is just one big reality TV show anyway. The reporters ask fake questions about fake issues to a fake president. Then they broadcast their fake news to paint for us a fake picture of a fake world. Nonstop bullshit, lies, and fake outrage at fake problems and fake crises.
You want a crisis? Our fake president can send fake messages to our phones, but we can't send real evacuation warnings about real wildfires to phones. Real people are starving on the streets because we can't find any fake money or fake credit to shuffle around in our fake economy to build them somewhere to sleep at night. The surplus production of our economy is being concentrated in the hands of a small elite who build this fake world that fake journalists report for fake TV shows like it's the goddamned Truman Show.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday November 23, @08:22PM (1 child)
We are supposed to vote them out if/when they do that. It is up to us to remind them they are public servants. If we don't do it, nobody will. The majority doesn't give a damn, and there is that tribalism thing thing. Pretty basic shit. The brain stem still rules
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 23, @09:00PM
Good luck with that. And don't blame me, I voted for Kodos!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 23, @07:52PM
...further down the same op ed:
> Going forward, if the president or his spokesperson dodges one reporter's question, the next reporter called on should ask the same question until it is answered. If that results in "suspension or revocation" of a journalist's credential, so be it. Let the president shadow box in an empty briefing room.
And from the White House Correspondents Assn:
https://www.whca.press/2018/11/19/whca-statement-on-restoration-of-press-pass/ [www.whca.press]
> The White House did the right thing in restoring Jim Acosta’s hard pass. The White House Correspondents’ Association had no role in crafting any procedures for future press conferences. For as long as there have been White House press conferences, White House reporters have asked follow-up questions. We fully expect this tradition will continue. We will continue to make the case that a free and independent news media plays a vital role in the health of our republic.
>
> –Olivier Knox, WHCA President
(Score: 2) by BK on Friday November 23, @07:52PM
I thought the first rule specified clear visors for the legions of terror…
I don’t this is even in the top thousand.
...but you HAVE heard of me.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by The Shire on Friday November 23, @08:02PM (9 children)
It amazes me that everyone has conveniently forgotten how the Obama administration went after FoxNews chief Washington correspondent James Rosen including subpoenaing his phone records. Or how they blocked access to FoxNews reporters when it was revealed that Kenneth Feinberg, then a Treasury Department official was allowing corporate execs who received massive bailouts to also get huge bonuses at the taxpayers expense.
Or the FOIA request email from Obama press secretary Josh Earnest to a Treasury Department spokesperson, saying, "We've demonstrated our willingness and ability to exclude Fox News from significant interviews…"
Or how Stephanie Cutter, White House communications director, went on CNN to denounce Fox as a "wing of the Republican Party" and say that the White House was going to stop treating them as a "news network."
Yea, Orange Man Bad and let's forget history when it's inconvenient.
Why is it the left gets away with so much hypocrisy?
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 23, @08:12PM (4 children)
whataboutism. good for the soul.
(Score: 2, Informative) by The Shire on Friday November 23, @08:16PM (1 child)
The term "whataboutism" is just an invented word to cover for hypocrisy. The past means something, you can't just dismiss it out of hand.
If you want to hold someone to a standard then you damn well better hold yourself to that standard as an example.
(Score: 0, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 23, @08:27PM
No, whataboutism is a real thing. In this case you are not being a hypocrite because it is good to remind people that this bullshit isn't a partisan issue although you are totally trying to turn it into one.
However your title "Nothing compared to what Obama did" is complete bullshit and comparing Obama/Trump and CNN/Fox is pretty disingenuous to anyone paying even the slightest bit of attention to the actual actions of the various parties.
If you don't want to be dismissed as a partisan hack then next time lay some criticism on Trump while you add on your other points. I doubt you would do that though, your tone is incredibly defensive and obviously biased.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 23, @08:18PM
whataboutismhypocrisy. good for the soul.
I still have popcorn left from yesterday
(Score: 2) by Captival on Friday November 23, @09:07PM
Oh no. A Liberal invoked the magical words. Now we can't discuss how insanely hypocritical they are. Darn it! He wins again.
(Score: 2) by rigrig on Friday November 23, @08:14PM
Also, the Saudis got caught murdering a journalist, so the current US administration is actually doing pretty good!
No one remembers the singer.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 23, @08:28PM
The big difference..
https://www.politifact.com/punditfact/tv/fox/ [politifact.com]
Pants on Fire, false and mostly False statements:
9+29+21 = 50 %
https://www.politifact.com/punditfact/tv/cnn/ [politifact.com]
Pants on Fire, false and mostly False statements
4 +14 +9 = 27 %
And no, press freedom is not freedom to lie.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 23, @08:38PM
Obama was to the right of Nixon. The left does not exist in the United States.
Your question should be, "Why does the less extreme right get away with so much hipocracy?"
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Friday November 23, @08:44PM
Every president before Trump, including Obama and even Nixon, was much politer, and, I daresay, genuinely more respectful of the press. Trump is the outlier here.
Trump has shrugged off the murder of Khashoggi, and he tried to use blatantly doctored footage as reason to kick Acosta out. That we need a certain level of "decorum" and civilized behavior at a press briefing-- you know, no chucking your shoes at the President of the United States-- should go without saying. But somehow, the Trump administration thinks it needs to be said. Just another sad sign of how low this administration has dragged everything.
What's next, Trump brings a poodle to the press briefing and sends it forth to piddle on reporters' pant legs? Even Trump would never stoop that low? Or... would he?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by The Shire on Friday November 23, @08:07PM (2 children)
An opinion piece from a radical left wing nutcase submitted by an Anonymous Coward. Yea, way to keep the standards of content high here guys.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 23, @08:11PM (1 child)
When were the standards high and how come you are only complaining about a left-wing source when breitbart has been used a bunch of times?
I didn't see you going after THOSE stories. Speaking of hypocrisy in your other comment I have some bad news for you.
(Score: 2) by The Shire on Friday November 23, @08:13PM
Well, Anonymous Coward, when was the last time Brietbart was ever quoted as a source here? Got a link?
(Score: 1, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 23, @08:10PM (2 children)
Didn't you get the memo ? The first amendement only applies to conservatives, not liberals.
When big bad evil liberals try to take away the platforms of Nazis, white supremacists, conspiracy-theorist sociopaths like Alex Jones, conservatives climb the walls in outrage and claim that "liberals are trying to suppress our freedom of speech !".
But when a liberal journalist, a member of the free press, talks to the President of the United States, our employee, and asks him tough questions, confronts him with his lies and disinformation, and demands explanations, he gets kicked out of the White House, and conservatives cheer and applaud.
And to prove my point, watch how quickly conservatives on this forum will try to downmod this post to hell. Hypocrits.
(Score: 1, Troll) by The Shire on Friday November 23, @08:28PM (1 child)
Two things you clearly do not quite understand:
First, the President is NOT "our employee". He is a duly elected official who we have granted the temporary powers of the Office of the President. No government official is under any obligation to answer questions from the press nor does any one reporter have a right under the law to have a whitehouse press pass.
And second, you don't have a grasp of what "Freedom of the Press" actually means under US law - it does not grant the press any more rights or privileges than it also grants an ordinary citizen. The press is not a special class of american with more rights than others. If you act like an ass infront of the President you can be removed at his discretion.
And it seems to be a tired trope of the left to decide that half this country who consider themselves conservatives are automatically Nazis and White Supremecists. Never mind that the GOP has a very diverse group of supporters of all races, creeds, and both genders all of whom get a chuckle when you try to label them as white supremecists. And the real irony is, Nazis were socialists. Their thinking is more in line with the radical left than any other.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 23, @08:39PM
Calling someone a socialist does not make it so.
(Score: 3, Informative) by bradley13 on Friday November 23, @08:23PM
The first amendment provides freedom of expression. A journalist can write or broadcast whatever they want. Funnily, it doesn't say anything about providing them with material.
Mind, government transparency is important. But White House press conferences are not, and never have been a great source of reliable information.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by legont on Friday November 23, @09:00PM
Journalists are people who give us facts. That's changed and most so called journalists give us their opinions.
Guess what, I don't give a shit about their opinions. I have my own sources for opinions, this forum being a nice example.
Furthermore, I don't see why paid delivering of opinions should be protected. We need to separate journalists who reports facts from the slime stuck to them.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.