Facebook executive admits hiring firm that linked critics to Soros
Facebook's outgoing policy chief took the blame Wednesday night for hiring a consulting firm to investigate and peddle negative stories about the company's critics, including by linking them to liberal philanthropist George Soros.
The blog post by the executive, Elliot Schrage, landed on the eve of the Thanksgiving weekend, and appeared aimed at absolving CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg of responsibility for a lobbying campaign that sparked accusations that Facebook was fueling anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.
[...] The New York Times reported last week that Facebook, under pressure over reports of Russian election interference on its platform, hired the Republican-linked consulting firm, Definers Public Affairs, which among other things sought to tie anti-Facebook groups to the Soros-backed Open Society Foundations.
Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg can't remember smear firm, but 'some of their work' crossed her desk
Facebook has reposted [the Schrage blog post] with an addition by COO Sheryl Sandberg, who claimed: "I didn't remember a firm called Definers. I asked our team to look into the work Definers did for us and to double-check whether anything had crossed my desk. Some of their work was incorporated into materials presented to me and I received a small number of emails where Definers was referenced.
The president of George Soros's philanthropy called for oversight of Facebook Inc. by U.S. lawmakers after the social media company confirmed it hired a controversial public relations outfit to research the billionaire financier.
[...] In response to Facebook's memo, Patrick Gaspard, president of Mr. Soros's Open Society Foundations, said in a tweet on Wednesday: "So @facebook decides to drop a turkey on Thanksgiving eve, with admission that Definers was tasked by company leadership to target and smear George Soros because he publicly criticized their out of control business model. Sorry, but this needs independent, congressional oversight."
George Soros Sold Facebook, Netflix, and Goldman Stock Just Before They Tumbled
Soros Fund Management, which Soros founded and chairs, exited social-network giant Facebook (FB) completely in the third quarter, while also slashing positions in Netflix stock (NFLX) and Goldman Sachs Group stock (GS). Those three stocks have tumbled in the fourth quarter so far, with Facebook and Goldman setting new lows Tuesday. They are down almost 20% and 15%, respectively, so far this quarter. Highflying streaming-content giant Netflix has tumbled almost 29% since the end of September.
[...] Soros Fund Management sold all its Facebook stock before the end of the third quarter, prior to publication of the New York Times report. Following the report, the head of Soros' Open Society Foundations criticized what it called "Facebook's smear campaign" against Soros.
Facebook v Soros: 'Congress must probe'
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 24, @08:12PM
Are people really this gullible?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 24, @08:15PM
Is a bad thing, especially if you disagree with the speech being regulated.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 24, @08:30PM
This why the video fo google execs crying after trump won was so funny. A bunch of rich fucks crying they are going to get even richer at a slightly slower rate and pretending it for some noble reason.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by Runaway1956 on Saturday November 24, @08:34PM (1 child)
Video, youtube - don't watch it if you don't do videos. It's a Sixty Minutes interview of Soros, back when he looked merely ancient. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zVmQ05J9tHs [youtube.com]
An amoral asshole will crash the market, if it gives him some slight advantage.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 24, @08:41PM
Pot, Ma Kettle. Hillbilly hypocracy infused by Australian RightWing News Corp and Russian agitprop operations.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday November 24, @08:48PM
Geez, that sound good, Zuck. But, uhhhhhhh - WTF IS THE MISSION?!?!?! Don't blow smoke up our asses, just tell us what the mission is! I, for one, understand perfectly well what a Navy commander means when he describes someone as "mission oriented". I want to hear WTF it means to some rich dickhead whose only apparent mission is exploiting everyone in the world.
