Thousands of "gilets jaunes" (yellow vest) protesters, often masked, riot in the streets of Paris and other major French cities for a third weekend. Hundreds have been arrested and injured (including police) in the often violent protests. Reuters documents the activities in some detail. This video shows a mob of protesters surround and attack a policeman (it's ok, he gets away, with help from one or more of the protesters).
The protests are over fuel taxes imposed to discourage fossil fuel use and help France meet its carbon emission goals under the Paris Climate Accord (which the U.S. is not party to.)
With the usual nod to common sense:
The U.S. embassy issued a statement urging citizens to be careful, saying that "violent clashes between police and protesters" continued in at least three of Paris's 20 districts, known as arrondissements. "Avoid all demonstrations, seek shelter in the vicinity of clashes, follow instructions of security personnel"
Chants and graffiti sprayed during the protests sometimes expresses frustration with the administration:
[Some] targeted the Arc de Triomphe, chanting "Macron Resign" and scrawling on the facade of the towering 19th-century arch: "The yellow vests will triumph."
And other times simply more general anarchistic statements:
Protesters smashed the windows of a newly opened flagship Apple Store (AAPL.O) and luxury boutiques of Chanel and Dior, where they daubed the slogan "Merry Mayhem" on a wooden board.
French President Emmanuel Macron commented Tuesday on the protests, saying that:
he understood the anger of voters outside France's big cities over the squeeze fuel prices have put on households. But he insisted he would not be bounced into changing policy by "thugs".
Those "conciliatory" words have no doubt improved the situation.
The protests enjoy widespread support inside and outside the major cities, including from many of the police even as they strive to keep order, and show no signs of abating.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 03, @04:27AM (1 child)
I am curious, since mainstream media is often very weaslish about these things, in this case who are the demonstrators?
Are they trade unions? young anarchists? native French (i.e. white people?), recent immigrants / ethic or religious (i.e. muslim) groups? ...etc.? a potpourri of all these?
Can anyone actually there give the real story as to what is really going on? What I see in the news media doesn't make a whole lot of sense, which frequently means it has been 'politically corrected' somehow and the 'taboo' topic at the root of it cannot be talked about on TV..
Anyone actually in Paris care to comment as what this is all about / what is causing it / who is unhappy enough & why they are unhappy enough to riot like this?
merci!
(Score: 2) by legont on Monday December 03, @04:32AM
Short answer - middle class. More precisely - former middle class.
As per political affiliations, yellow vests are moderates, but their are joined by ultra left and right.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by legont on Monday December 03, @04:28AM
Most protesters are in their 30s and 40s.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 03, @04:33AM
Macron is a piece of garbage.
Apparently he didn't read much history so he doesn't have any idea of what to expect when his government issues a hugely unpopular edict.
I reckon his piggish little head would look mighty fine dropping into a basket.