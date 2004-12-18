Stories
State Legislators try to Limit the Power of Voters

posted by martyb on Tuesday December 04, @11:51AM   Printer-friendly
from the How-much-does-your-vote-count dept.
stretch611 writes:

According to Reuters and The Washington Post:

Two of the Democratic Party’s biggest wins last month occurred in Wisconsin and Michigan, where their candidates won gubernatorial elections, unseating a well-known incumbent in the former and flipping the seat in the latter. In anticipation of having to work with a Democratic governor, state lawmakers are aiming to hurriedly pass legislation that would dilute the executives' powers.

The moves in both states have drawn comparisons to Republican efforts in NC in 2016, when lawmakers pushed through legislation limiting the authority of the state’s Democratic governor, after he defeated the incumbent Republican.

The proposals include preventing the incoming governor from withdrawing Wisconsin from a legal challenge to the federal Affordable Care Act, sidestepping the attorney general’s power to represent the state in litigation and rescheduling a 2020 election to boost the chances of a Republican state Supreme Court Justice, among others.

U.S. Republicans and Democrats have a history of using lame-duck sessions to advance priorities ahead of power shifts. Wisconsin Democrats in 2010 unsuccessfully tried to push through public union contracts after Walker won election while promising to get tough with organized labor.

Meanwhile, in Utah, lawmakers are getting ready to meet in a special lame-duck session on Monday (Dec 3rd) to rewrite a medical marijuana law that voters passed this November. Patient advocates are saying the move is an end run around voters.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 04, @12:31PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 04, @12:31PM (#769510)

    Why should the fool have has weighty a voice as the scholar?

    The answer to society's ill's is Freedom; voluntary trade; capitalism.

    Everything you think requires a State, well, doesn't.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 04, @12:38PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 04, @12:38PM (#769514)

    I guess you could call it the best government money can buy...

  • (Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Tuesday December 04, @12:55PM

    by GreatAuntAnesthesia (3275) on Tuesday December 04, @12:55PM (#769520) Journal

    In before the usual Repugnican apologists start trying to distract attention away yet another display of right-wing contempt with lame whatabouts and diversions.

