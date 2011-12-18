from the communications-issues dept.
Michael Kovrig, former Canadian diplomat, reportedly arrested in China
A former Canadian diplomat has reportedly been arrested in China. The International Crisis Group said Tuesday it's aware of reports that its North East Asia senior adviser Michael Kovrig has been detained.
The Brussels-based non-governmental organization said in a statement it's doing everything possible to obtain additional information about Kovrig's whereabouts and that it will work to ensure his prompt release.
The Globe and Mail in Toronto and the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reported the arrest, citing unnamed sources.
Reports of Kovrig's detention come after China warned Canada of consequences for its recent arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver's airport. It's unclear if there's any link between the cases.
Some Chinese companies ban iPhones, require Huawei after CFO's arrest: report
Some Chinese companies are banning iPhones and requiring that their employees use Huawei products following the arrest of Huawei's chief financial officer, according to a new Yahoo News report. Meng Wanzhou, the CFO of Chinese telecom giant Huawei, was arrested by Canadian authorities last Saturday at the request of the U.S. after allegedly violating trade sanctions against Iran. Chinese officials have strongly protested Meng's detention.
Now, Chinese companies are promoting Huawei and barring Apple, an American company. Menpad, an LCD display maker and Huawei supplier, on Monday said it will punish employees who buy iPhones with a fine equivalent to the American smartphone's market price, the South China Morning Post reported. It also vowed that the company will no longer buy American products, including office supplies and computers, and will offer a 15 percent subsidy for employees who are buying Huawei phones, according to the Post.
Japan's top three telcos to exclude Huawei, ZTE network equipment: Kyodo
Japan's big three telecom operators plan not to use current equipment and upcoming fifth-generation (5G) gear from China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp, Kyodo News reported on Monday.
The news, for which Kyodo did not cite sources, comes at a time of heightened scrutiny of Chinese tech firms by Washington and some prominent allies over ties to the Chinese government, driven by concerns they could be used by Beijing for spying. Last week sources told Reuters that Japan planned to ban government purchases of equipment from Huawei and ZTE to ensure strength in its defences against intelligence leaks and cyber attacks.
President Trump yesterday signed a defense funding bill that included a sweeping ban on the US government using technology supplied by Chinese telecommunications giants ZTE and Huawei. The bill also includes a narrower ban on using surveillance gear provided by Chinese companies Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, or Dahua Technology for national security applications.
The legislation directs federal agencies to stop using the Chinese-made hardware within two years. If that proves impractical, an agency can apply for a waiver to permit a longer phase-out period.
Obviously, being banned from selling to the US government is a significant blow to these companies. But overall the bill actually represents something of a reprieve for ZTE. Back in June, the US Senate passed a version of the bill that would have re-imposed an export ban that would have been a de facto death sentence for ZTE because ZTE is heavily dependent on components like Qualcomm chips and Google's Android operating system.
Previously: Verizon Cancels Plans to Sell Huawei Phone Due to U.S. Government Pressure
U.S. Intelligence Agency Heads Warn Against Using Huawei and ZTE Products
The U.S. Intelligence Community's Demonization of Huawei Remains Highly Hypocritical
Huawei CEO Still Committed to the U.S. Market
Rural Wireless Association Opposes U.S. Government Ban on Huawei and ZTE Equipment
ZTE Suspends Operations Due to U.S. Ban (UPDATED)
The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Australia's government on Thursday banned major Chinese telecoms firm Huawei Technologies from supplying equipment for its planned 5G mobile network, citing risks of foreign interference.
The 1000-word statement did not mention China, or the Chinese telecommunications equipment giants Huawei or ZTE. Nor did it plainly state the bombshell decision that they are to be banned from building Australia's new telecommunications network.
The fifth generation mobile telecoms system, or 5G, is a big deal. It's to be the key architecture of an increasingly wired nation, connecting power and water systems, medical and driverless technologies, systems in homes and hospitals, factories and farms, enabling the so-called "internet of things".
If you're getting the impression that the government didn't want to draw attention to the announcement, you're right. After months of careful scrutiny, the cabinet's national security committee had made the decision a week earlier. Then sat on it.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
Washington Asks Allies to Drop Huawei
The U.S. government has initiated an extraordinary outreach campaign to foreign allies, trying to persuade wireless and internet providers in these countries to avoid telecommunications equipment from China's Huawei Technologies Co., according to people familiar with the situation.
American officials have briefed their government counterparts and telecom executives in friendly countries where Huawei equipment is already in wide use, including Germany, Italy and Japan, about what they see as cybersecurity risks, these people said. The U.S. is also considering increasing financial aid for telecommunications development in countries that shun Chinese-made equipment, some of these people say.
Also: The US is warning other countries against using Huawei's 5G tech
Canada Arrests Huawei's Global Chief Financial Officer in Vancouver, Canada
Canada has arrested the chief financial officer of China’s Huawei Technologies who is facing extradition to the United States on suspicion she violated U.S. trade sanctions against Iran.
Wanzhou Meng, who is also the deputy chair of Huawei’s board and the daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested in Vancouver at the request of U.S. authorities.
“Wanzhou Meng was arrested in Vancouver on December 1. She is sought for extradition by the United States, and a bail hearing has been set for Friday,” Justice department spokesperson Ian McLeod said in a statement to The Globe and Mail. “As there is a publication ban in effect, we cannot provide any further detail at this time. The ban was sought by Ms. Meng.
A Canadian source with knowledge of the arrest said U.S. law enforcement authorities are alleging that Ms. Meng tried to evade the U.S. trade embargo against Iran but provided no further details.
Also at The Register and c|net.
Huawei Arrest Tests China's Leaders as Fear and Anger Grip Elite
The arrest of one of China's leading tech executives by the Canadian police for extradition to the United States has unleashed a combustible torrent of outrage and alarm among affluent and influential Chinese, posing a delicate political test for President Xi Jinping and his grip on the loyalty of the nation's elite.
The outpouring of conflicting sentiments — some Chinese have demanded a boycott of American products while others have expressed anxiety about their investments in the United States — underscores the unusual, politically charged nature of the Trump administration's latest move to counter China's drive for technological superiority.
In a hearing on Friday in Vancouver, Canadian prosecutors said the executive, Meng Wanzhou of the Chinese telecom giant Huawei, faced accusations of participating in a scheme to trick financial institutions into making transactions that violated United States sanctions against Iran.
Unlike a new round of tariffs or more tough rhetoric from American officials, the detention of Ms. Meng, the company's chief financial officer, appears to have driven home the intensifying rivalry between the United States and China in a visceral way for the Chinese establishment — and may force Mr. Xi to adopt a tougher stance against Washington, analysts said. In part, that is because Ms. Meng, 46, is so embedded in that establishment herself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 12, @03:07AM (1 child)
Told you so.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday December 12, @04:08AM
(Score: 2) by legont on Wednesday December 12, @03:18AM (1 child)
Not just consequences, but "grave consequences".
Meng was arrested not for violating sanctions, but for lying to banks - fraud.
Sales of iPhones were halted by a court of law decision based on patent violations by Apple. https://www.cnn.com/2018/12/10/tech/china-iphone-ban/index.html [cnn.com]
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday December 12, @04:01AM
Heh. Give both companies are American, asking China to ensure the application of IP laws seems like an example of "with of literal genie, beware what you wish for".
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday December 12, @03:19AM (1 child)
Herp-a-derr. This has been a long time coming, and I think it needs to shake itself out, but the US is in a really bad position here...
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 12, @04:16AM
We might not have been fighting a trade war, but that doesn't mean there wasn't a trade war. We were just losing.
If we don't try, then we continue to lose. Trump might not win, but at least he is trying, which gives him a chance. There is no chance if you refuse to fight.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday December 12, @03:26AM (1 child)
So, to punish America Chinese companies are banning iPhones, which are manufactured in China and employee scads of Chinese workers?
I don't think they thought that through.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 3, Touché) by vux984 on Wednesday December 12, @03:35AM
So the chinese will buy any other smartphone... which is made in China, by the same employees, on their next shift. I think they've thought it through just fine.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday December 12, @03:43AM (4 children)
I don't think anyone on this forum is surprised. The question is, whether Washington and it's allies have thought this through. Who has the power, and the stamina, to play this game to it's end? Do we have the willingness to make a few sacrifices?
Bear in mind that we've spent the past few decades willingly giving China our trade secrets, technology, and even equipment in many cases, to challenge us today. Most business people will want to fold as soon as their quarterly profits look weak.
We didn't start the fire . . . but we took our turns at tending the fire.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 12, @03:48AM (2 children)
Yep, playing the polically obsessed people:
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/11/technology/huawei-executive-canada-bail-decision.html [nytimes.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday December 12, @03:58AM (1 child)
Sounds like we don't have the willingness, maybe.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday December 12, @04:17AM
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday December 12, @04:11AM
Depends. Do you volunteer? I'd be willing to sacrifice you but it's so much better if it comes from inner conviction.
(my point: suppose that "I" in the phrase above is "US DoJ" - the ones that issued the request for arrest)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 12, @04:07AM
But you have a leverage. Confiscate all Chinese bought properties in Hongcouver.