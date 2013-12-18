from the captain-obvious dept.
Chinese Espionage Poses Growing Threat, U.S. Officials Say
Chinese cyber espionage and theft of intellectual property from U.S. companies is increasing and poses a dire threat to the country's security and economic competitiveness, Trump administration officials told senators on Wednesday.
"What hangs in the balance is not just the future of the United States, but the future of the world," Bill Priestap, assistant director of the FBI's counterintelligence division, told the Senate Judiciary Committee.
[...] John Demers, assistant attorney general for national security, said Chinese espionage against U.S. targets has steadily increased and China has stolen technology ranging from autonomous drones to chemical compounds. "We cannot tolerate a nation that steals the fruits of our brain power," Demers said, "and that is just what China is doing."
The Chinese espionage campaign extends beond government agents to encompass tourists, technology workers, students and academic researchers, they said. For example, the Chinese government's payment of students' tuition provides leverage to pressure them to bring home intellectual property, Priestap said.
Duh?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 13, @09:22PM
Americans don't even care about IP, so why should anyone else. Information wants to be free and all.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 13, @09:29PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by edIII on Thursday December 13, @09:48PM
Try again, AC.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 13, @09:37PM
This directly after an article about Windows phoning home despite being explicitly told not to.
So the US does it with technology, whereas China does it with manpower? Sounds just cliche enough to probably be correct, for both sides ...
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday December 13, @09:47PM
