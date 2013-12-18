Stories
U.S. Officials Warn Senate About Chinese Economic Espionage

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday December 13, @09:19PM   Printer-friendly
Business

takyon writes:

Chinese Espionage Poses Growing Threat, U.S. Officials Say

Chinese cyber espionage and theft of intellectual property from U.S. companies is increasing and poses a dire threat to the country's security and economic competitiveness, Trump administration officials told senators on Wednesday.

"What hangs in the balance is not just the future of the United States, but the future of the world," Bill Priestap, assistant director of the FBI's counterintelligence division, told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

[...] John Demers, assistant attorney general for national security, said Chinese espionage against U.S. targets has steadily increased and China has stolen technology ranging from autonomous drones to chemical compounds. "We cannot tolerate a nation that steals the fruits of our brain power," Demers said, "and that is just what China is doing."

The Chinese espionage campaign extends beond government agents to encompass tourists, technology workers, students and academic researchers, they said. For example, the Chinese government's payment of students' tuition provides leverage to pressure them to bring home intellectual property, Priestap said.

Also at The Hill.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 13, @09:22PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 13, @09:22PM (#774148)

    Americans don't even care about IP, so why should anyone else. Information wants to be free and all.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 13, @09:29PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 13, @09:29PM (#774153)

    The following SoylentNews users have breached a number of systems and should be investigated post-haste!

    https://soylentnews.org/~The+Mighty+Buzzard [soylentnews.org]
    https://soylentnews.org/~Runaway1956/ [soylentnews.org]
    https://soylentnews.org/~khallow [soylentnews.org] (this one actually rationalizes theft)

    There is also an AC that uses TOR, might want to get on that one, definitely a homegrown terrorist in the making! Might require some extraordinary rendition to get most of these users.

    • (Score: 2) by edIII on Thursday December 13, @09:48PM

      by edIII (791) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 13, @09:48PM (#774161)
      • Khallow - I highly, highly, highly, doubt that he was rationalizing theft. After looking at that last journal entry, he is railing against asset forfeiture by the state, and it was the State of Indiana rationalizing their theft of a citizens property for minor violations of the law. Khallow is against that.
      • TMB - Too busy drinking whiskey, fishing, coding, and calling the rest of us dumbasses from his lazyboy recliner. Not to mention I personally believe he has more integrity than that.
      • Runaway1956 - Hacking something? BWahahahahahahahahahahahha! He can't. He's currently fending of Google's war against the white man, whilst simultaneously battling Gay Atheist Trans Ninjas from the 94th Leftist Brigade that trains on Apple's campus in California. (God Bless You).

      Try again, AC.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 13, @09:37PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 13, @09:37PM (#774157)

    This directly after an article about Windows phoning home despite being explicitly told not to.

    So the US does it with technology, whereas China does it with manpower? Sounds just cliche enough to probably be correct, for both sides ...

  • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday December 13, @09:47PM

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Thursday December 13, @09:47PM (#774160) Homepage Journal

    I did some work for Absolute Software of Vancouver BC. Their main product at the time was a laptop recovery system called Lojack For Laptops - licensed from Lojack for fast, red cars - and a similar product for the enterprise.

    I expect they're the developers of Find My iPhone, which I actually used the other day. It turned up under my easy chair.

    (I really _like_ my easy chair. Too bad I don't have a lawn, otherwise I'd get to shout at kids to get off it.)

    While I expect there are fewer laptops stolen these days - I really don't know - of those which _are_ stolen, doubtless many of their drives are imaged then sold to the highest bidder.

    One of the WiFi spots I use no longer permits its clients to communicate with each other, I expect that's to prevent snarfing all the sexts off the iPhone that belongs to the chick at the next table.

