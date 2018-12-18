from the "joint"-resolution dept.
Cuomo Moves to Legalize Recreational Marijuana in New York Within Months
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that he would push to legalize recreational marijuana next year, a move that could generate more than $1.7 billion in sales annually and put New York in line with several neighboring states. The highly anticipated proposal came in a speech in Manhattan on Monday, in which the governor outlined his agenda for the first 100 days of his third term. Mr. Cuomo framed the speech as a reflection on what Franklin Delano Roosevelt — the former president who was once a New York governor himself — would do today, mixing sweeping rhetoric about American ideals with grim warnings about the Trump administration.
The speech, which seemed delivered with a national audience in mind, could prolong slow-burning speculation about Mr. Cuomo's presidential ambitions. It also showed, in striking detail, the governor's leftward evolution in his eight years in office, from a business-friendly centrist who considered marijuana a "gateway drug," to a self-described progressive championing recreational marijuana, taxes on the rich and a ban on corporate political donations.
"The fact is we have had two criminal justice systems: one for the wealthy and the well off, and one for everyone else," Mr. Cuomo said before introducing the cannabis proposal, describing the injustice that had "for too long targeted the African-American and minority communities. "Let's legalize the adult use of recreational marijuana once and for all," he added.
Ten other states and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational marijuana, spending the new tax revenue on a range of initiatives, including schools and transportation.
Legalizing marijuana is now one of Cuomo's priorities. He's been resisting it for years.
Cuomo's Monday message was his strongest public endorsement of recreational marijuana to date. It marks a substantial shift from his prior opposition, as recently as last year when he called it a "gateway drug." The change in policy stance also follows a bitter battle for the Democratic gubernatorial primary against Cynthia Nixon, who supported legalization.
In 2018, Vermont became the first (and so far, only) U.S. state to legalize recreational use of cannabis by an act of the legislature, following a vetoed attempt in 2017. Lawmakers in New Jersey and Illinois may follow suit, although opposition remains.
Vermont's Governor Phil Scott has vetoed a bill that would legalize recreational cannabis in the state, but says "there is a path forward on this issue":
Vermont Governor Phil Scott, a Republican, said on Wednesday he was vetoing a bill to legalize marijuana, and sending it back to the legislature for changes. "We must get this right," Scott said in prepared remarks at a press conference today. "I think we need to move a little bit slower."
Though he said he views the issue "through a libertarian lens," Scott vetoed the bill due to concerns about detecting and penalizing impaired drivers, protecting children, and the role and makeup of a Marijuana Regulatory Commission. The governor said he is "not philosophically opposed" to legalization, "and I recognize there is a clear societal shift in that direction." He said he'll send recommended changes to the the Democratic-majority legislature, and that if they address his concerns, "there is a path forward on this issue."
(Score: 2) by Captival on Wednesday December 19, @03:08AM (2 children)
"The fact is we have had two criminal justice systems: one for the wealthy and the well off, and one for everyone else," Mr. Cuomo said before introducing the cannabis proposal, describing the injustice that had "for too long targeted the African-American and minority communities."
It's so awful the way 2017 Cuomo savagely and racist-ly oppressed African Americans! He was a monster! Luckily 2018 Cuomo is here to speak truth to power and fight back against previous Cuomos. Hooray for our new champion of the poor and downtrodden, 2018 Cuomo!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by edIII on Wednesday December 19, @03:14AM (1 child)
No 180. What we are seeing is a natural reaction to the pioneering US states that legalized it. The big fat coffers again overflowing with taxes, cities back in the black, the stability before the economic collapse of the late 2000's being enjoyed again.
He's still for businesses, and weed is huge business. He's also able to look at California and see how not to do it, or for the cynical, exactly how to make it legal and then hand it to monied interests while pushing out the small operators.
New York wants taxes just like everybody else, and they have to pay for Bezo's helicopter pad and big fat tax incentives somehow right?
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Wednesday December 19, @03:29AM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday December 19, @03:21AM
https://www.civilized.life/articles/fdr-a-tale-of-two-prohibitions/ [civilized.life]
Roosevelt campaigned as a "damp candidate", rather than "wet" or "dry".
In a nutshell, Roosevelt would take whichever position he thought would gain the most votes. If neither side would be a winning move, Roosevelt would straddle the fence. Wishy washy bastard.
Aristarchus mom is hard core alt-right!
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday December 19, @04:04AM
When will we vote for a congress to do their duty? Yeah, they smell the money, and maybe medicare will be their supplier. Future retired stoners planning ahead.
