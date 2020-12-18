from the limey-helm dept.
No-deal Brexit plans put 3,500 troops on standby
Emergency no-deal Brexit contingency plans must now be implemented across government, cabinet ministers have agreed, including reserving ferry space for supplies and putting 3,500 armed forces personnel on standby to deal with any disruption.
[...] Downing Street suggested preparations could include reserving space on ferries in order to ensure a supply of food and medicines. Speaking later in the Commons, the defence secretary, Gavin Williamson, said his department "will have 3,500 service personnel held at readiness, including regulars and reserves, in order to support any government department on any contingencies they may need".
Citizens will be informed how to prepare through a "range of channels" that could include TV adverts and social media. Ministers agreed to allocate money from a £2bn contingency fund to departments such as the Home Office and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. HMRC[*] will prepare a 100-page pack for all UK businesses on preparing for no-deal, and will send out about 80,000 emails to businesses.
[*] HMRC = Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs is a non-ministerial department of the UK Government ... HMRC was formed by the merger of the Inland Revenue and Her Majesty's Customs and Excise, which took effect on 18 April 2005.
The service personnel may be called upon to assist in law enforcement, so factor that in to any riot plans you may have.
See also: Now we're facing the sad reality of Brexit — troops on the streets of Britain
Meanwhile (warning XSS attack):
The UK is coming home, as the 51st state.
The UK is coming home, as the 51st state.
The US does NOT need OR want a turd like the UK.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday December 20, @06:00AM
Kinda had to. Turkey is massing troops on the border against the Kurds, which we were arming. Don't wanna get caught in that crossfire. Plus we sold a bunch of patriot missiles to Turkey. Don't wanna jeopardize that three and a half bil...
As for the "hard" brexit. I wanna see what happens in Ireland. Will they have to build a *Wall*?
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @06:00AM
It's all just an excuse so martial law can be declared and the last illusion of freedom will be stripped away.
Welcome, my son, to the machine.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday December 20, @06:17AM
I'm dubious about the riot quality. Brits used to be able to riot pretty good back in the day. Today though? Who knows?
