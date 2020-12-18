Stories
takyon writes:

No-deal Brexit plans put 3,500 troops on standby

Emergency no-deal Brexit contingency plans must now be implemented across government, cabinet ministers have agreed, including reserving ferry space for supplies and putting 3,500 armed forces personnel on standby to deal with any disruption.

[...] Downing Street suggested preparations could include reserving space on ferries in order to ensure a supply of food and medicines. Speaking later in the Commons, the defence secretary, Gavin Williamson, said his department "will have 3,500 service personnel held at readiness, including regulars and reserves, in order to support any government department on any contingencies they may need".

Citizens will be informed how to prepare through a "range of channels" that could include TV adverts and social media. Ministers agreed to allocate money from a £2bn contingency fund to departments such as the Home Office and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. HMRC[*] will prepare a 100-page pack for all UK businesses on preparing for no-deal, and will send out about 80,000 emails to businesses.

[*] HMRC = Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs is a non-ministerial department of the UK Government ... HMRC was formed by the merger of the Inland Revenue and Her Majesty's Customs and Excise, which took effect on 18 April 2005.

The service personnel may be called upon to assist in law enforcement, so factor that in to any riot plans you may have.

Also at CNN and CBS.

See also: Now we're facing the sad reality of Brexit — troops on the streets of Britain

(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @05:37AM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @05:37AM (#776700)

    Meanwhile (warning XSS attack):
    https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-military-preparing-for-a-full-withdrawal-of-its-forces-from-northeastern-syria-11545225641 [wsj.com]

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @06:00AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @06:00AM (#776708)

      The UK is coming home, as the 51st state.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @06:05AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @06:05AM (#776713)

        The US does NOT need OR want a turd like the UK.

        The UK is a case study in what happens when an empire is poorly managed, and the downfall of the UK is imminent, despite whatever the royals or the idiots
        in the UK government may spew.

        Can you imagine what it's like to live in a shithole like the UK for an average person ? Street gangs are everywhere, you are forbidden by law to own pretty much
        any weapons you could use to protect yourself, the weather sucks most of the year, and immigrant scum have over-run the country. Wow, what a stinking festering
        mess.

    • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday December 20, @06:00AM

      by fustakrakich (6150) on Thursday December 20, @06:00AM (#776709) Journal

      Kinda had to. Turkey is massing troops on the border against the Kurds, which we were arming. Don't wanna get caught in that crossfire. Plus we sold a bunch of patriot missiles to Turkey. Don't wanna jeopardize that three and a half bil...

      As for the "hard" brexit. I wanna see what happens in Ireland. Will they have to build a *Wall*?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @06:00AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @06:00AM (#776712)

    It's all just an excuse so martial law can be declared and the last illusion of freedom will be stripped away.

    Welcome, my son, to the machine.

  • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday December 20, @06:17AM

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Thursday December 20, @06:17AM (#776715) Homepage Journal

    I'm dubious about the riot quality. Brits used to be able to riot pretty good back in the day. Today though? Who knows?

