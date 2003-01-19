from the now-you-see-it-now-you-don't dept.
I was at what should have been a farmers’ market in Berkeley, California, last year when a throng of black-clad antifascists tried to scrap it out with far-right ralliers in the middle of a park named after Martin Luther King Jr. I watched scrawny college students get pummeled by hulking, be-swastika-ed ex-soldiers and ex-law enforcement officers in motorcycle gear. The antifascists’ one reprisal was setting off a homemade smoke bomb, which promptly blew back into their own faces, drawing raucous jeering from the white supremacists. It was as close to a war zone as I ever hope to be, and it was unequivocally a win for the racists.
It was easy to imagine the Bay Area becoming an extremist battleground—each weekend an opportunity for the next rally turned riot.
That vision has not come to pass. In the long arc of American racism, 2017 saw a sudden spike in visibility, but it was not the beginning of a new era in which people routinely walk the streets advertising their white supremacy. This year has brought the opposite trend: 2018 has been a year of pushing the alt-right and other white nationalist groups back underground, and punishing them for misdeeds committed during their brief moment in the sun. That’s a testament to the strength of the backlash against 2017’s naked racism, and evidence of how costly being openly racist has become—especially on the internet, where it has doomed entire social media platforms to obscurity. This must be counted as a good thing.
Goebbels said, allegedly, "Even if we lose we will win, because our enemies have adopted our methods." Looks like the alt-right is losing.
Regardless of what scaremonger reporters might espouse, the alt-right, as we have come to know it over the last two years, has failed—as extremism researchers always knew it would. But in its place has come something shadowier and far older: an underground white supremacist movement operating on society’s fringes, and a culture that disavows the racists while quietly mainstreaming their ideas.
The issue, though, is that while there’s satisfaction and schadenfreude in watching these public flounderings, the alt-right doesn’t have to be visible to succeed. In fact, going underground is a return to the status quo for American white supremacy.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday January 03, @04:34PM (2 children)
Only one kind of good nazi.
(Score: 3, Touché) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 03, @04:42PM (1 child)
Nice how you just made Goebbels' statement the truth. I needed a good laugh this morning.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday January 03, @04:47PM
No, sorry, goebbels fucking died, shelled to death by commies near his sad little bunker.
It's a loser ideology, and claiming they won because they died is fucking bullshit, and you fucking know it. They're only martyrs to the worst, lamest people on the planet, and no one cares.
"Haha made you kill me by being evil" is only a victory for comic book villains.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 03, @04:34PM (1 child)
I think most people would be happy if the white supremacists went about six feet underground. Not trolling, just stating a fact. Don't forget that WWII was about stopping the German white supremacists. Tens of millions of people died in that effort. Hopefully we don't have to make that large of a sacrifice next time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 03, @04:46PM
Actually, WWII was about stopping German conquest, and only reluctantly for America, which only entered the war after it was attacked by Japan. The actual ideas of racial supremacy and eugenics were quite popular in America, and the full extent of the Holocaust was not widely known until after the war.
The end result of WWII was that America got to dominate the Western world by setting up institutions it controlled, achieving a greater conquest than Germany could have ever dreamed of. A fine prize in return for the millions of patriot losers thrown into the meat grinder.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 03, @04:39PM
You could have had them out where you could keep track of them and openly mock their foolishness. What do you have now?
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."