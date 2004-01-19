Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.
Politics

Should the US Hand Over Minnesota's Northwest Angle to Canada?

posted by chromas on Friday January 04, @11:00PM   Printer-friendly
from the nah dept.
/dev/random

takyon writes:

Should the US hand over Minnesota's Northwest Angle to Canada?

It's a geographic curiosity - a bit of US land at the top edge of Minnesota, disconnected from the rest of the state. The Northwest Angle is known to local residents, people who love to fish - the region is famous for its walleye - and geography buffs. It is accessible by land only through the Canadian province.

Now, someone has anonymously launched a petition urging the US to hand the land over to its northern neighbours. "Make America great by correcting this critical survey error," states the petition posted on 30 December on the White House "We the People" site, which allows citizens to petition Congress on issues that matter to them. The petition is titled "Give Canada back the Northwest Angle located in Manitoba".

The nub of Minnesota state is roughly 123 square miles (318 square km) and is farther north than any other part of the contiguous United States. Living above the 49th parallel, Angleites - as local residents are known - are the northernmost American citizens, barring Alaskans. It can be reached by driving through Canada or by boat across the Lake of the Woods.

Northwest Angle.

Original Submission


«  SpaceX's Crew Dragon Shows up at Pad 39A, Nearly 8 Years after the Last Shuttle Left
Should the US Hand Over Minnesota's Northwest Angle to Canada? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 04, @11:10PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 04, @11:10PM (#782286)

    Build the Walleye! Build the Walleye!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 04, @11:11PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 04, @11:11PM (#782287)

    I bet Aristachu can tell if it leans to the right or the left angle, alto or soprano.

(1)