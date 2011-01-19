from the what-would-YOU-do? dept.
Got a contingency plan for men with guns showing up at your cubicle and ordering you to re-route traffic to please the government?
Section 606 of the 1934 Communications Act provides for government takeover of wired and radio communication in the event of war or "other national emergency".
I'm not saying anything will happen in the next few days. Trump's state of emergency might be just talk. It might be limited to its stated purpose. It's rare for actual disasters to happen.
You've got a disaster recovery plan (DRP), though. If it's not in the next few days, a "national emergency" problem might show up sometime down the road. Does your DRP cover it?
It's hard to imagine a technical solution. This may require the company lawyer to prepare a [Layer 8] contingency plan in advance.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Friday January 11, @10:41PM
It's rare for actual disasters to happen.
Not really... Take a look for yourself. [fema.gov]
Now, compare that list to what Trump is claiming is a disaster. One of these things is not like the other....
"What we're not looking to do right now is national emergency, I’m not going to do it so fast.” - Donald J Trump, TODAY
One thing I know about disasters is that there's no real hurry to address them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 11, @10:47PM (1 child)
Why hasn't the recall process started yet for every Republican leader in Congress?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 11, @11:02PM
It's not just the Republicans. Both parties are controlled by the Masters of the Universe, as they think of themselves. I wrote a little bit yesterday about what happened in my original timeline. When President Hillary Clinton effectively declared martial law, she was able to ban content from any internet platform that had a business presence in the USA. It started with Facebook and Twitter, but it rapidly expanded. It wasn't until the Battle of Anchorage that the USA, EU, and Commonwealth nations surrounded themselves with a "big, beautiful" firewall.
This timeline is not too different, all in all. The dates are different, other details like the person in the Oval Office of course, but that's divergence for you. This one's more entertaining I'll admit, like I am looking at things in a funhouse mirror, darkly.
(Score: 3, Informative) by RandomFactor on Friday January 11, @10:53PM
31 currently in effect. Full list of all 31 and when declared.
https://www.cnn.com/2019/01/07/politics/trump-wall-active-national-emergency/index.html [cnn.com]
Clinton declared the most, Obama next, and GW third.
Trump is in line with Bush's rate currently and lags far behind Clinton's.
Trump has an uncanny knack for drawing the spotlight to abuses that have been in place for ages. That's actually a good thing if we manage to eliminate some of them.
Santa's lead reindeer is vaporized .001065 seconds sooner
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday January 11, @11:02PM
> Got a contingency plan for men with guns showing up at your cubicle and ordering you to re-route traffic to please the government?
While i couldn't re-route any traffic if I wanted to, here is the plan for anyone living in a Western civilized country:
"Sir, I will be happy to comply with your requests as soon as they come from my boss. I suspect he will check with Legal first."
Oh, and nobody will show up at anyone's desk with guns to demand internet disruptions at gunpoint. This is not a Hollywood version of an African / South-American putsch. There is a process, it's probably rehearsed, and the people concerned know what to do.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 11, @11:11PM
2019: the year conspiracy theorists finally took over SoylentNews. What about all the diplomatic internet traffic being routed to Miami through Helsinki?