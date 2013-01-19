from the race-to-disgrace dept.
James Watson: Scientist loses titles after claims over race
Nobel Prize-winning American scientist James Watson has been stripped of his honorary titles after repeating comments about race and intelligence.
In a TV programme, the pioneer in DNA studies made a reference to a view that genes cause a difference on average between blacks and whites on IQ tests. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory said the 90-year-old scientist's remarks were "unsubstantiated and reckless". Dr Watson had made similar claims in 2007 and subsequently apologised.
He shared the Nobel in 1962 with Maurice Wilkins and Francis Crick for their 1953 discovery of the DNA's double helix structure.
Dr Watson sold his gold medal in 2014, saying he had been ostracised by the scientific community after his remarks about race. He is currently in a nursing home recovering from a car accident and is said to have "very minimal" awareness of his surroundings.
Previously: Disgraced Scientist is Selling his Nobel Prize
Nicholas St. Fleur writes at The Atlantic that in the sad final chapter to a career that traces back to racist remarks he made in 2007, James Watson, the famed molecular biologist and co-discoverer of DNA, is putting his Nobel Prize up for auction, the first Nobel laureate in history to do so. Watson, best known for his work deciphering the DNA double helix alongside Francis Crick in 1953, made an incendiary remark regarding the intelligence of black people that lost him the admiration of the scientific community in 2007 making him, in his own words, an "unperson". That year, The Sunday Times quoted Watson as saying that he felt “inherently gloomy about the prospect of Africa” because “all our social policies are based on the fact that their intelligence is the same as ours—whereas all the testing says not really.” Watson added that although some think that all humans are born equally intelligent, “people who have to deal with black employees find this not true.” Watson has a history of making racist and sexist declarations, according to Time. His insensitive off-the-cuff remarks include saying that sunlight and dark skin contribute to “Latin lover” libido, and that fat people lack ambition, which prevents them from being hired. At a science conference in 2012, Watson said of women in science, “I think having all these women around makes it more fun for the men but they’re probably less effective.” To many scientists his gravest offense was not crediting Rosalind Franklin with helping him deduce the structure of DNA.
Watson is selling his prized medallion because he has no income outside of academia, even though for years he had served on many corporate boards. The gold medal is expected to bring in between $2.5 million and $3.5 million when it goes to auction. Watson says that he will use the money to purchase art and make donations to institutions that have supported him, such as the University of Chicago and Watson says the auction will also offer him the chance to “re-enter public life.” “I’ve had a unique life that’s allowed me to do things. I was set back. It was stupid on my part,” says Watson “All you can do is nothing, except hope that people actually know what you are.”
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 13, @10:06PM
I don't know why he accepted all this praise from people whose opinions he holds in such low regard in the first place. He should have just politely declined them.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Sunday January 13, @10:11PM (6 children)
Funny, most of the top runners are black. No ne is shocked, when one suspects that genetics might play a role. But suggesting that genetics affects intelligence is somehow heresy?
Pathetic.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 13, @10:19PM (3 children)
No one says it is heresy. However saying that intelligence is a racial thing is not supported by evidence. Here is the salient point you racist twits never seem to retain:
Try engaging that wet pile of noodles you call a brain sometime instead of your "common sense" stupidity. It has long been known that the world is complicated and common sense is a bad thing to rely on in science. Go learn the science first, and not the white supremacy garbage stuff, that shit is riddled with things that SOUND good but someone who knows the subject will instantly recognize as bullshit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 13, @10:31PM
The IQ statistics show a median average, they say nothing about individuals. If African Americans make up 12% of the population and commit around 50% of crime, we can do some estimates. Crime is disproportionately committed by young (6%) males (3%). So 3% of the US population commits 50% of the crime. How exactly do you propose we solve that problem if we're not even allowed to discuss it or the correlation between poor impulse control and low IQ? [sciencedirect.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 13, @10:34PM
"However saying that intelligence is a racial thing is not supported by evidence."
-
You poor thing.
You've led a sheltered life and you are so stupid you actually believe your worldview is the only correct worldview.
Anyone who has been around knows there are very real differences between races. It's not limited to intelligence. It also applies to a propensity to engage in violence which is hugely inappropriate to a situation.
I'm not going to waste much more time on your stupid ass, except to say that you don't have a fucking CLUE about the real world.
And you can take your attempt to tell the rest of us how things are and shove it up your stupid arrogant ass.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 13, @10:46PM
...as if you could understand what they mean. Is this a racial thing, or are you the only moron in your family?
The evidence you keep yammering about is the percentages of PhDs, Nobel laureates, etc. etc. compared to general population. Stop with crazy talk already.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 13, @10:20PM
What's pathetic is the same clowns who fear a return of (pseudo-)scientific racism support affirmative action for college admissions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 13, @10:41PM
Hey now, you need to cut that out.
You're threatening the validity of the SJWs' double standards.
See, the SJWs want to force you to believe everyone is equal. Of course anyone above the intelligence level of a cretin understands this is not true and never has been true and never will be true.
But remember, reality doesn't concern the SJWs, because they operate on emotion and a herd mentality and don't actually engage in independent critical thought.
Put simply, the SJWs are a mob. And we all know how mobs tend to exemplify wisdom and logic ...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 13, @10:13PM (1 child)
Disgraced Nobel committee [bbc.co.uk] strips scientist [medium.com] of honorary prize.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 13, @10:28PM
From your first link:
Well, no, faggotry is never well received, outside of Gay Bay. When the real "legacies" of the past few presidents are set down in the history books, Obama will merit a couple of sentences. In a hundred years or so, he'll be as memorable as - ohhhh - Madison. "Class, who was the first black president?" "Ohhh . . " "Uhhhmmmm" "Wasn't that Lincoln?" "No, Silly, it must have been Clinton, because it was real close to the millenium." "No, you're all wrong. Angela Merkel." "Hush Stupid, you answer Angela Merkel to all the questions!" "Class, let's settle down now, don't make me call the Resource Officer in to taser your asses again!"
PTSD - Pretty Tired of Stupid Democrats
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 13, @10:18PM (3 children)
PC police attack man in his nineties, who isn't even really aware of the world around him. Those are our brave Social Justice Warriors! But, they won't go to Saudi Arabia to demonstrate for women's rights, or gay rights, or any such thing.
PTSD - Pretty Tired of Stupid Democrats
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 13, @10:21PM (2 children)
Runaway defends unsubstantiated racist claims that lead to eugenics and genocide, news at 11.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 13, @10:29PM (1 child)
There's nothing wrong with you that a steel pipe won't fix.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 13, @10:32PM
I'm not a real good welder, but I can weld that steel pipe in place after you slide it into his anus.
PTSD - Pretty Tired of Stupid Democrats
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 13, @10:26PM (1 child)
And SJWs are the newest form of totalitarian people.
They pretend they are interested in doing good, but what they REALLY want to do is silence the opinions of all those with whom they disagree.
This is not "doing good" : this is EVIL in its most dangerous form, which is evil which perpetrates evil deeds using "we are doing good" as a rationalization.
Do not believe these SJWs. They're not really about making the world better, they are about _forcing_ you to conform to their beliefs.
One of the most important books I have read in over 50 years of reading deals with this very phenomenon. I urge all of you who still read books to read it.
You can most likely get it for free via a library.
https://www.amazon.com/People-Lie-Hope-Healing-Human/dp/0684848597 [amazon.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 13, @10:49PM
Plus, most SJWs are gay.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 13, @10:34PM
https://www.wired.com/story/silicon-valleys-first-founder-was-its-worst/ [wired.com]
just sayin'
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 13, @10:37PM (2 children)
Here you have it everyone, at least a few users showing their true feelings about race and genetics.
SN is just another of the alt-right hidey holes which explains the chosen color scheme. We've known this for a while, but now the userbase is dwindling down to be only alt-right and their apologists. Too bad, I liked this place when there was more of a mix of viewpoints. 2016 really was a turning point when being racist seemed to become "OK" again since the SCROTUS was leading the charge. Maybe it is better to have these things out in the open, otherwise it is a bunch of dog whistles and confusing arguments.
While there are unpleasant side effects to our cultural progression they are far outweighed by the benefit of finally deciding that discrimination is bad. Yes that goes for white supremacist shit stains, as long as they aren't causing problems for others they can live out their lives being shitty people.
For The Mighty Buzzard and other site operators, it is time to realize what type of community you have around here and stop defending it as simple "trolling" or whatever. At least have the guts to speak the truth instead of the oblique defending of the alt-right agenda.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 13, @10:44PM
There's nothing inherently racist about acknowledging IQ statistics, there is something inherently stupid about ignoring science or engaging in racial discrimination. [npr.org] Is Harvard "alt-right"?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 13, @10:47PM
Your ad hominem attack attempts show what a sad little boy you really are. See, ad hominem attacks are the last resort of the fool who has no credible argument to make. It's typical SJW behavior. When logic fails, you pussies just start in with your name-calling.
Stating facts is not racism. Blacks are superior at many different forms of athletic competition. Is that a racist statement ? No. It's a statement of FACT.
You're just another SJW jerkoff.
Thanks for the laughs, you sad little bitch. And remember, watch your mouth in public, if you don't want to end up opening a can of shit you are not qualified to handle. Because some of us are ready willing and able to teach a little bitch like you a lesson.