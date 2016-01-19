19/01/16/176246 story
posted by takyon on Wednesday January 16, @05:46PM
from the Why-Not-Re-Referendum? dept.
Brexit vote: What just happened and what comes next?
With only approximately two more months before a default no-deal "hard Brexit," the British Parliament has decisively rejected Prime Minister May's proposed plan for leaving the European Union.
There is a no confidence vote in works which, if successful, will dissolve the government and force another general election.
See also: Live: Latest as MPs debate no confidence vote
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 16, @05:50PM (2 children)
Delusions continue! It's amazing how delusions about "being great again" result in exactly the opposite. If you want to see the enemy, look in the mirror. Can't be more true for British .... or Americans these days.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Wednesday January 16, @06:00PM (1 child)
It isn't about being great - quite the opposite. It is about democracy at the expense of economic and political security. UK spent best part of 200 years fighting for parliamentary democracy. EU is very not-democratic with significant legislative power. Time to take it back, at some financial cost.
(Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Wednesday January 16, @06:06PM
Most of the "pro" rhetoric seems to be based around immigration, etc. As with the US, I'd suspect a bit of external influence on that one. Not all, but some.