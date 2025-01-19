Stories
U.S. Government Shutdown Agreement Reached, Covering the Next Three Weeks

posted by takyon on Friday January 25, @10:22PM
from the we're-safe...-for-now... dept.
News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Senate Passes Short-Term Deal To Reopen Government, With Trump's Endorsement

President Trump has endorsed a bipartisan deal that would end the 35-day partial government shutdown. The three-week stopgap funding measure would reopen shuttered agencies while negotiations continue.

Trump announces deal to lift shutdown

President Donald Trump has endorsed a deal to reopen the US government for three weeks, after a record-breaking shutdown of federal agencies.

But the pact does not include any money that Mr Trump has demanded for a US-Mexico border wall.

See also: Dem senator unveils 'Stop STUPIDITY Act' to prevent all shutdowns
White House: 'Large down payment' on wall could end government shutdown
35 ways the shutdown is affecting America

Original Submission #1Original Submission #2Original Submission #3Original Submission #4


  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday January 25, @10:25PM (4 children)

    by bob_super (1357) on Friday January 25, @10:25PM (#792055)

    "Hey boss, sorry for the 5 weeks of bickering. I have a plan to run our multi-billion dollar company for the next three weeks, after which we may have to stop again"
    "Bob, you're fired with extreme prejudice"

    • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 25, @10:32PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 25, @10:32PM (#792058)

      I like how this was the GOP's OWN PLAN before the shutdown actually happened. A month later and they implement their own idea. Stable geniuses, the lot of them. Very stable, 99 points of contact levels of stable.

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by insanumingenium on Friday January 25, @10:33PM (2 children)

      by insanumingenium (4824) Subscriber Badge on Friday January 25, @10:33PM (#792060)

      If I could fire all involved with extreme prejudice, I wouldn't even have to consider it for as long as this took to type.

      • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 25, @10:40PM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 25, @10:40PM (#792066)

        "Would you like to fire all pol*SLAMS BUTTON*enta?"

        And that is how the great vegan BBQ of 2019 was started.

        • (Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Friday January 25, @10:44PM

          by insanumingenium (4824) Subscriber Badge on Friday January 25, @10:44PM (#792070)

          Dude, fry up some day old polenta in butter and serve it with eggs, makes a hell of a breakfast.

          If only I could figure out how to BBQ it, perhaps in a casing like sausage? Smokey polenta could work.

  • (Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday January 25, @10:39PM (2 children)

    by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Friday January 25, @10:39PM (#792065) Homepage Journal

    Stupid. Not being in the US, I'm not on either side, but: Trump colhosr to make "the walk" his hill. Pulls a record-breaking shutdown. And now wimps out? That's just stupid.

    Also, he missed the chance to permanently fire 800,000 bureaucrats.

    • (Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday January 25, @10:40PM

      by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Friday January 25, @10:40PM (#792067) Homepage Journal

      Damn mobile keyboard, sorry for the typos...

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 25, @10:43PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 25, @10:43PM (#792068)

      Hey even bradley13 is getting with reality! There may be hope after all?

