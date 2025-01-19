from the we're-safe...-for-now... dept.
Senate Passes Short-Term Deal To Reopen Government, With Trump's Endorsement
President Trump has endorsed a bipartisan deal that would end the 35-day partial government shutdown. The three-week stopgap funding measure would reopen shuttered agencies while negotiations continue.
Trump announces deal to lift shutdown
President Donald Trump has endorsed a deal to reopen the US government for three weeks, after a record-breaking shutdown of federal agencies.
But the pact does not include any money that Mr Trump has demanded for a US-Mexico border wall.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday January 25, @10:25PM (4 children)
"Hey boss, sorry for the 5 weeks of bickering. I have a plan to run our multi-billion dollar company for the next three weeks, after which we may have to stop again"
"Bob, you're fired with extreme prejudice"
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 25, @10:32PM
I like how this was the GOP's OWN PLAN before the shutdown actually happened. A month later and they implement their own idea. Stable geniuses, the lot of them. Very stable, 99 points of contact levels of stable.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by insanumingenium on Friday January 25, @10:33PM (2 children)
If I could fire all involved with extreme prejudice, I wouldn't even have to consider it for as long as this took to type.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 25, @10:40PM (1 child)
"Would you like to fire all pol*SLAMS BUTTON*enta?"
And that is how the great vegan BBQ of 2019 was started.
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Friday January 25, @10:44PM
Dude, fry up some day old polenta in butter and serve it with eggs, makes a hell of a breakfast.
If only I could figure out how to BBQ it, perhaps in a casing like sausage? Smokey polenta could work.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday January 25, @10:39PM (2 children)
Stupid. Not being in the US, I'm not on either side, but: Trump colhosr to make "the walk" his hill. Pulls a record-breaking shutdown. And now wimps out? That's just stupid.
Also, he missed the chance to permanently fire 800,000 bureaucrats.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday January 25, @10:40PM
Damn mobile keyboard, sorry for the typos...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 25, @10:43PM
Hey even bradley13 is getting with reality! There may be hope after all?