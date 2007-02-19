Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Politics

Despite Criticism and Complaints, MIT Won't Cut Ties to Saudi Arabia

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday February 07, @08:39AM   Printer-friendly
from the bigger-scissors dept.
Career & Education

takyon writes:

Despite criticism and complaints, MIT won't cut ties to Saudi Arabia

MIT won't sever its financial and research ties to Saudi Arabian government groups over the brutal killing of a journalist, despite the urging of many faculty and students, and complaints by some of the university's female researchers that they face more restrictions than their male colleagues when working in the Saudi kingdom.

On Wednesday, MIT president, L. Rafael Reif, denounced the behavior of the Saudi regime for violating human rights but rejected calls to unilaterally pull out of engagements in the Middle Eastern country.

MIT needs to provide faculty autonomy to decide whether they want to remain on the current projects and can't abandon those in Saudi Arabia, including alumni, who are trying to modernize the kingdom, Reif said.

"MIT utterly condemns such brutal human rights violations, discrimination and suppression of dissent, including the murder of Jamal Khashoggi," Reif said in a message to the MIT community. "Nevertheless, I hope we can respond to present circumstances in a way that does not suddenly reject, abandon, or isolate worthy Saudi people who share our principles and are doing good work."

Original Submission


«  Unicode Consortium Adding 230 New Emojis in Emoji 12.0
Despite Criticism and Complaints, MIT Won't Cut Ties to Saudi Arabia | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.