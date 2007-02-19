Senate approves Syria, anti-BDS[*] bill
The Senate passed legislation on Thursday breaking with President Trump's Syria policy. Senators voted 77-23 to send the legislation to the House that includes a provision warning Trump against a "precipitous" withdrawal of troops from Syria and Afghanistan. It also asks the administration to certify that certain conditions have been met "for the enduring defeat of al Qaeda and ISIS before initiating any significant withdrawal of United States forces from Syria or Afghanistan."
[...] In addition to the Syria amendment, the bill also included sanctions against the Syrian government, increased support for Israel and Jordan and a provision that would let states penalize businesses that take part in boycotts or divestments of Israel.
Both the Syria amendment and the anti-BDS provisions sparked division among Democrats. [...] Democrats had raised First Amendment concerns about the anti-BDS provision, which splintered most of the party's 2020 contenders and caucus leadership. "While I do not support the BDS movement, we must defend every American's constitutional right to engage in political activity. It is clear to me that this bill would violate Americans' First Amendment rights," Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said in a statement last week.
[*] BDS: boycott, divestment and sanctions.
Also at NYT.
See also: Is the Anti-BDS Bill Constitutional? Yes, But...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 07, @07:38PM
make israel great again
(Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Thursday February 07, @07:41PM (6 children)
Then we must leave. Theoretically speaking of course. But, might makes right, so there ya go.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday February 07, @07:47PM (1 child)
I'm prepared to accept that Mr. Trump is always wrong about everything, but I would also like to see the US stop undermining countries whose governments they disapprove of, and in this case I probably can't have both.
Can anyone explain to me why there are still US troops in Afghanistan after all these years?
Have the lives of the average Afghan got better? Is their government able to manage the whole country yet? If not, why not? What is the goal here?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 07, @08:37PM
Give it a bit longer, we're still in the process of surrendering to the forces we invaded to oust ~20 years ago, and condemning our puppets to hang from the street lights sans testicles.
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Thursday February 07, @08:07PM (3 children)
Was the USA not invited? It is a civil war, so when would you identify a rebel group as a separate entity capable of inviting other states for support?
The USA backs the Syrian Democratic Forces: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Syrian_Democratic_Forces [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Thursday February 07, @08:31PM
Indeed. Heck, if we're being consistent, shouldn't France have stayed out of that little North American rebellion, rather than helping a bunch of terrorists overthrow the legitimate British government? And Mexico should have minded it's own business, rather than helping turn the tide of the American Civil War.
On the other hand, it would be *really* nice to see the U.S. limit itself to backing groups that actually agree with our supposed ideals of freedom and democracy, rather than the far more common trend of overthrowing those groups in order to install ruthless dictators willing to align themselves with prominent business interests.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 07, @08:32PM (1 child)
Invited or not, this is an unconstitutional war, like so many others.
And, of course, the warmongers jammed in some blatantly unconstitutional nonsense in with their warmongering bill...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 07, @08:45PM
Please clarify, why is it an unconstitutional war?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 07, @07:50PM (2 children)
Just elect him already, he is clearly one of the few politicians with principles and his stance here should convince you libertarians. Yes universal healthcare will mean more taxes, but it will eliminate the "benefits" aspect of employment and reduce small business overhead. Also, we pay the money to insurance anyway for worse care.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 07, @08:04PM
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday February 07, @08:10PM
Universal healthcare means scrapping insurance, nationalizing everything pharmaceutical production included. If you merely focus on who has to pay for the existing system, you have just worked for the insurance, not for the health. Is Bernie good enough to fight deep state? how old will he be BTW?
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday February 07, @07:56PM (1 child)
First we're leaving immediately. Then, we're staying indefinitely. [washingtonpost.com]
And no, the confusion is not caused by the "fake news," it's caused by Trump's flip-flopping.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 07, @08:34PM
Trump is a beta male, unable to follow through with his promises because he's the establishment's bitch boy. He can super-serve the elites all he wants, but they will never really like him.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday February 07, @08:00PM (3 children)
Attacking sionists just helps their cause, because their identity is based on antisemitism.
On the other hand I can't avoid mulling over a simple fact.
If they are actually the chosen people there are two cases.
1 the Christ is the messiah and they are anti Christ
2 the Christ is not the messiah and they are the few still faithful to the God of absolute power and justice
So what, you say? Well, the same god that parted waters and stopped the sun in the sky to defend them, now would give them power through tactics that are historically more suited to... the evil one. Strange.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday February 07, @08:08PM (2 children)
Well, if they're actually the chosen people then by definition, Christ is not the messiah, right?
But, much more importantly: Criticizing the actions of the theocratic nation of Israel is not the same as criticizing Judaism itself or being anti-Semitic.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday February 07, @08:15PM (1 child)
> Well, if they're actually the chosen people then by definition, Christ is not the messiah, right?
The timeline is this, God chooses the tribe of Abraham (given His hindsight, it is obvious He likes to play in hard mode), prophets write about the messiah, Christ arrives. so the two things are independent.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday February 07, @08:35PM
But the messiah is supposed to convert the chosen. That didn't happen. So either they're not the chosen or he's not the messiah.
(Or, god is just a liar and a douchebag. Which, if he existed, is what I would believe.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 07, @08:07PM (3 children)
There is no way the state laws prohibiting Israel boycotts would stand up in court.
Either organizations or people are allowed to boycott or they are not. That is a basic right.
Show me where Israel is either an American citizen or protected class of person. None of that crap would even apply to a foreign country.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday February 07, @08:11PM (1 child)
Hmm....how curious...
It's almost like Republicans are lying when they pretend to care about things like freedom of speech and the first amendment.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 07, @08:37PM
Correct. It follows from the fact that the Republican Party is one of the two major capitalist parties in the United States.
Capitalism itself is not capable of caring about things like freedom of speech, frist amendment, or any other human rights.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 07, @08:42PM
A quick google search seems to indicate you are correct, many previous laws have been successfully challenged in courts. Its quite unamerican to disallow the freedom to boycott anyway.