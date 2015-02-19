19/02/15/027251 story
posted by martyb on Friday February 15, @03:52AM
from the President's-precedents dept.
"President Trump will sign the border security compromise package on Capitol Hill to avert another government shutdown and will take the extraordinary step of declaring a national emergency to obtain funding for the border wall, the White House announced Thursday."
https://foxnews.com/politics/mcconnell-says-trump-prepared-to-sign-border-security-bill-and-will-declare-national-emergency
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Friday February 15, @04:10AM (1 child)
Sweet!
Imagine what Democrats will be able to do with an actual planet-threatening emergency like global warming in 2020!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 15, @04:22AM
What is the process for ending all these (30 or whatever) states of emergency? Does the president need to do it?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday February 15, @04:12AM
Challenges in courts is the next thing that will happen.
One of the most authoritarians but still successful stateman (nicknamed the Iron Chancellor [wikipedia.org]) knew better: "The politics is the art of the possible".
Trump seems to think he can get this "deal" or blame "the others" - what a waste of time and money from the US people's pockets.
(Score: 3, Informative) by DrkShadow on Friday February 15, @04:15AM
His campaign promise was to build a wall.... which is now incredibly unpopular.
Wasn't his campaign promise also to make the Mexicans pay for it? What ever happened to that campaign promise?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 15, @04:20AM
How many of these states of emergency is the US in now? 33? They should all be ended, but there is nothing extraordinary about it.