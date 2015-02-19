19/02/15/1644207 story
posted by takyon on Friday February 15, @04:59PM
from the marginal-opinion dept.
At the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, a panel moderator asked Michael Dell, America's 17th-richest man, what he thought about the idea of raising the top marginal tax rate to 70 percent.
This idea has been in the headlines since Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez floated it in a 60 Minutes interview on January 6 as a way to pay for a Green New Deal.
The Davos panel found the question hilarious. When the laughing died down, Dell, the founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, dismissed the idea out of hand, claiming it would harm U.S. economic growth.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 15, @05:04PM
At ~15:00: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=okAIf5-BDAQ [youtube.com]
(Score: 1) by jddimarco on Friday February 15, @05:16PM (3 children)
High marginal tax rates are not an unknown thing; the UK had them until around 1980. It didn't work particularly well: the rich simply moved their money (and themselves) out of the country. If taxation starts to look like confiscation, that's what will likely happen.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 15, @05:22PM
Once I bothered to find how much tax was collected per income bracket when the US had super high ones in the 1950s, it was a rounding error because like two people paid it. Do people proposing this even say how much they expect to raise based on historical results? And anyway, the low hanging fruit is to increase the efficiency of government. The budget could be cut in half easy for the same results, leaving trillions of extra dollars per year for whatever crap.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 15, @05:24PM (1 child)
Taking money out circulation is theft. It's like damning up a river and fucking over the people downstream. You can have your "rain barrel" for emergencies, but if you're hoarding, fuck you!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 15, @05:27PM
Taking your money out of circulation means everyone else's money is worth more... This is the most retarded thing I've heard yet.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 15, @05:22PM (1 child)
They sound great to the ignorant without capital.
If you want to see these people get white in the face, talk about taxing capital.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 15, @05:25PM
Sounds great. The government will need a list of everything you own to make sure no cheating, and they won't use that info to mess with you at all. Just like the income tax it will start out as for the "1%" but eventually apply to everyone.