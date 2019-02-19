19/02/19/1555237 story
posted by martyb on Tuesday February 19, @05:14PM
from the how-many-candidates-are-there-now? dept.
from the how-many-candidates-are-there-now? dept.
"Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)........is launching a second run for the White House in 2020." breitbart.com/politics/2019/02/19/bernie-sanders-2020-bid
"Reaction to the news was split......with some supporting the 77-year-old and others upset with the move." foxnews.com/politics/trump-campaign-pokes-fun-at-bernie-sanders-2020-announcement-as-reaction-splits-on-candidacy
Bernie Sanders Announces White House Bid | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 14 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by Snow on Tuesday February 19, @05:21PM (3 children)
This is truly shocking news! I never could have seen this coming
--Signed, No one.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @05:43PM
I wonder how long until... "HRC announces White House bid"
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Tuesday February 19, @05:47PM
It was a complete surprise to me Nemo.
-- Signed, Dory.
"My battery is low and it's getting dark." - Opportunity
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday February 19, @06:08PM
No One for President!
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by fyngyrz on Tuesday February 19, @05:27PM
This oughta be fun.
[grabs popcorn]
--
I have neither the time or the crayons to explain.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 19, @05:40PM
He's old, scandals are swirling around, and there are too many women in the race.
My prediction is that we'll get a female presidential candidate on the Dem ticket. Sanders might get to be Vice Prez, but only if the Prez candidate is not sufficiently "progressive" (Kamala Harris?).
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @05:43PM (4 children)
We're nearly in a repeat of the 1980s.
2020 is a bad year for democrats, much as 2008 was a bad year for republicans. The only electable democrats willing to risk getting crushed by Trump will be the old ones. Biden will get it, and will lose to Trump in a landslide. It'll be like 1984 all over again, when Mondale was crushed.
2024 is a better year for democrats, but the extremists will run somebody hopeless. Pence (or possibly Ted Cruz) will just barely beat the democrat.
2028 is also a decent year for democrats. This time, sanity will prevail and the democrats will run a moderate. It could be somebody like Joe Manchin. The democrat wins. Republican voters will stay home because Pence (or maybe Cruz) just isn't as inspiring as Donald Trump.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 19, @05:50PM (1 child)
It's a hot take. Trump is pretty unpopular and Democrats have been gradually enraged by the nightmare scenario they thought couldn't happen. Trump can lean on the economic numbers for now, unless something bad happens in the next year and a half.
Also, 22 Republicans are defending Senate seats vs. only 12 Democrats. You could see a situation where Trump gets re-elected, Democrats control the Senate, and the House goes to either party.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday February 19, @06:14PM
Good for TV ratings and the tabloids, right?
*sigh* If only the non voters would get up and vote the GOP/DNC out. They could it on their own, they are a majority block.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by sjames on Tuesday February 19, @05:55PM
I wouldn't be so sure. Trump didn't get the popular vote last time, and he's lost some friends after his whole shutdown debacle. Even a lot of the GOP wants Trump to go. He won because last time the DNC (apparent;y) asked itself "What's the dumbest credible thing we can do to lose the race?" and then they did it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @06:00PM
Lol, if the idiots haven't realized the truth behind the Trumpster Fire then we've got WAY bigger problems than political grandstanding like yours.
I've said it before, I understand why people voted for Trump but at this point it is clear he is terrible in almost every conceivable way. The only remaining reason to like Trump is if you're so full of hate that you just loooove his trolling the US.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @05:44PM (1 child)
We'll just have Weekend at Bernie's in the Whitehouse.
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Tuesday February 19, @05:50PM
Hmmm, sounds like a ripoff of the Supreme's "Weekend at Bader's" :-p
"My battery is low and it's getting dark." - Opportunity
(Score: 3, Interesting) by NotSanguine on Tuesday February 19, @06:10PM
Bill Weld [wikipedia.org] announced his interest in running against Trump [bostonherald.com] in the Republican primaries
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr