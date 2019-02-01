from the wait-and-see-what-happens dept.
US lawmakers kick off debate over online privacy
US lawmakers opened a debate Tuesday over privacy legislation in the first step by Congress toward regulation addressing a series of troublesome data protection abuses by tech firms.
Most companies have said they would accept new federal legislation in the wake of bombshell revelations about Facebook and other online platforms' mishandling of users' personal data.
Lawmakers face several key choices, including whether to adopt the model in the European Union's data protection rules, and whether to pre-empt the strict privacy rules adopted by California.
A House of Representatives committee hearing on Tuesday is to be followed by a Senate panel Wednesday where industry and interest groups will make recommendations on US legislation.
Legislators are likely to find broad agreement on the need for greater transparency regarding the collection and sharing of data, and on tougher enforcement for violations.
Beyond that, sharp differences exist on how tightly tech firms should be reined in.
"A federal law must include basic rights for individuals to access, correct, delete and port their personal data," said Nuala O'Connor, president of the Center for Democracy and Technology, a digital rights group, in testimony prepared for the House Energy and Commerce panel.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 27, @12:29PM
They will make it worse somehow, just stay away.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday February 27, @12:37PM
Great, like I didn't have enough actually important shit to code up for the site already. Now I'm going to have to jump through bullshit hoops to protect the data we don't collect.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday February 27, @12:52PM (1 child)
"A federal law must include basic rights for individuals to access, correct, delete and port their personal data,"
Which will do virtually nothing for privacy. It needs to be outright illegal under penalty of public tar and feathering and nuking from orbit to sell or misuse people's personal data.
Quite frankly, there aught to be some penalty for consumertards who willingly give away their personal data.
But of course, none of that is going to happen. Lawmakers are owned by the corporations that are collecting and selling your data, and would like nothing more than to collect your private data for themselves.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 27, @12:59PM
The government is underfunded, that is why we have this situation. The only solution is to raise taxes so they can properly do their job. In this case that probably means keeping track of what every company has on every person in a centralized database with no moats between the various enforcement agencies, which could require a hundred billion dollars per year.