from the Space-Force-or-Space-Farce? dept.
The Washington Post has an editorial by Vice President Pence, asking Congress to pass our National Defense Authorization Act for, or of 2020. Which will create a 6th branch of the United States military, called the United States Space Force. It's going to be part of the Air Force, but, this one won't be in the air. It will be in space. And there's no air, there. An excerpt:
Under this proposal, the Space Force would be within the Air Force, similar to the placement of the Marine Corps within the Navy. More than any other organization, the Air Force has been at the vanguard of building the world’s best military space programs. So, creating the Space Force within the Air Force is the best way to minimize duplication of effort and eliminate bureaucratic inefficiencies.
Just as the Air Force began within the Army before becoming a separate military department, so too will this first step in establishing the Space Force pave the way for a separate military department in the future. The Space Force is the next and the natural evolution of U.S. supremacy in space.
Also at Chicago Tribune.
(Score: 1) by redneckmother on Sunday March 03, @06:47PM
What happens to all the international agreements to avoid militarizing space?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 03, @06:48PM (1 child)
I'm sure the Space Force is their highest priority right after funding that wall and an enormous tax cut that will pay for itself and more through the power of compound interest *waves hands*
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday March 03, @06:53PM
Pay for itself? We're already $15-20 trillion in the hole. The trick is to dig as far as possible and then declare all debts void.
