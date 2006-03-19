from the muscle-flexing dept.
The United States warned Turkey against moving ahead with plans to buy a sophisticated Russian missile defence system that the Pentagon believes would threaten its advanced F-35 fighter aircraft.
The State Department made the remarks on a day when the head of US European Command spoke to politicians on Capitol Hill and said Turkey should reconsider its plan to buy the S-400 from Russia this year.
"We've clearly warned Turkey that its potential acquisition of the S-400 will result in a reassessment of Turkey's participation in the F-35 programme, and risk other potential future arms transfers to Turkey," said deputy spokesman Robert Palladino on Tuesday.
The US agreed to sell 100 of its latest fifth-generation F-35 fighters to Turkey and has so far delivered two of the aircraft. But Congress last year ordered a delay in future deliveries.
[...] The S-400 can track a large number of potential targets, including stealth targets such as the US F-35 fighter jet. Other advantages included its high mobility, meaning it can be set up, fired and moved within minutes.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday March 06, @05:51PM (3 children)
Isn't this the same "advanced" F-35 that hasn't flown a single combat mission and works less well than other planes like the F-22 while costing something like 4 times as much as those other planes? I'm not fan of Erdogan, but I understand him not being excited about shelling out huge gobs of money for a plane that doesn't work.
And I'm really not a fan of Lockheed's game of "This time it doesn't suck, we promise" either.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday March 06, @05:55PM (1 child)
Hopefully now that McCain is dead we can drop this F35 foolishness. He is the primary reason we went with the 35 instead of the 22 even after we knew the 22 would be cheaper and better in production and combat.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday March 06, @06:17PM
Yeah, but some critical part of the F-35 is manufactured in a key congresscritter's district! That's way more important than whether the planes are any good.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 06, @06:03PM
Yes, it was a stupid idea when they came up with it and it is even stupider now that they've actually built them.
The US isn't in a position where air superiority is an issue or even likely to become an issue. Having several different kinds of planes covering the needed tasks would have been more cost effective and likely more reliable as well.
(Score: 2) by deimios on Wednesday March 06, @06:08PM
The S-400 must be really good if the US is against it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 06, @06:11PM
Turkey is supposedly an ally, even being a part of NATO. This was justified partly because of location. Turkey guards the Black Sea, cutting the USSR off from the Mediterranean. The U2 and SR71 could fly across the USSR by using Turkey and Norway as bases. Turkey is in a good location for listening stations. So NATO was motivated to overlook any problems with Turkey.
About a century ago, Turkey was led by Ataturk. He somehow managed to drag Turkey out of the 7th century, making it look almost westernized. For a time, you could almost imagine Turkey joining the EU. This is falling apart now, with Turkey sliding back toward the expected behavior of an Islamic country. Remember that in the 1960s in both Iran and Afghanistan, you could find uncovered women in miniskirts living westernized lives. As with those countries, Turkey is headed back to the 7th century.
It is time we recognized that Turkey isn't what we were motivated to imagine it was. Turkey needs to be cast out of NATO. They don't belong there any more than Iran does.