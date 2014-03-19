from the 3rd-time-lucky? dept.
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-47547887:
Theresa May's EU withdrawal deal has been rejected by MPs[*] by an overwhelming majority for a second time, with just 17 days to go to Brexit.
MPs voted down the prime minister's deal by 149 - a smaller margin than when they rejected it in January.
Mrs May said MPs will now get a vote on whether the UK should leave the EU without a deal and, if that fails, on whether Brexit should be delayed.
She said Tory MPs will get a free vote on a no-deal Brexit.
That means they can vote with their conscience rather than following the orders of party managers - an unusual move for a vote on a major policy, with Labour saying it showed she had "given up any pretence of leading the country".
The PM had made a last minute plea to MPs to back her deal after she had secured legal assurances on the Irish backstop from the EU.
But although she managed to convince about 40 Tory MPs to change their mind, it was not nearly enough to overturn the historic 230 vote defeat she suffered in January, throwing her Brexit strategy into fresh disarray.
[*] MP: Member of Parliament; PM: Prime Minister
(Score: 2) by SpockLogic on Thursday March 14, @01:50AM (4 children)
MP's can't agree on what they want so let the whole country have another vote.
Who knows, this time it might be without the lies and Russian Trolls. No, let them vote to be poorer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 14, @01:56AM
Ridiculous. The fools had their day early this year, the queen should suspend parliament until April the 1st as a show of solidarity.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday March 14, @01:58AM (1 child)
You got to expect that there'd be more scapegoats where Emmanuel Goldstein came from.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 14, @02:14AM
The dilution of hate is not recommended. Proof: look how well the novichok story played in, almost too conveniently so.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 14, @02:02AM
I wouldn't bet on this making the UK poorer, but so what? So what if that happens?
The priority here is being a proper nation. It's good they can do this without a revolutionary war. Self-respect is more meaningful than your respect.
They have a very long way to go of course. Uncorrupting the nation's values will not be trivial. There is no possible way for islamic immigrants to be assimilated into traditional UK culture, so that is going to create a civil war or genocide at some point. We'll see if traditional UK culture survives. The place badly needs much of the US constitution, particularly the 1st and 2nd amendments.
Well, it's a start. Brexit is the first necessary step. Carry on!
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday March 14, @02:08AM
I've been rewatching Yes Minister...shows how dysfunctional politics is.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 14, @02:11AM
Why can't the queen just crack democracy like in my country? Voters know only wrong if they think too hard, it is up to the best and brightest to decide.