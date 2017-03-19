19/03/17/0349258 story
posted by martyb on Sunday March 17, @07:12AM
from the at-least-the-House-and-Senate-agreed-on-something dept.
from the at-least-the-House-and-Senate-agreed-on-something dept.
breitbart.com/politics/2019/03/15/donald-trump-vetoes-attempt-to-block-national-emergency
President Donald Trump vetoed a bill designed to block his emergency declaration at the Southern Border on Friday, in a ceremony at the White House.
“Today, I am vetoing this resolution,” Trump said. “Congress has the freedom to pass this resolution and I have the duty to veto it. And I’m very proud to veto it.”
Also at CBS News, CNBC, and USA Today.
Donald Trump Vetoes Attempt to Block his Declaration of a National Emergency | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday March 17, @07:37AM
I think that phrase describes our government pretty well.
It IS the province of congress to regulate immigration. I repeat myself here, but congress has failed to perform it's duties for the past 60 years and more. The last time congress acted in regards to immigration was in 1952, with Operation Wetback. Ever since, they have kicked the can down the road, and relegated their tiresome duties to the president. Similarly to the various "War Powers" acts, congress has passed the buck to the executive. In effect, "We don't know what to do, so you just take care of things."
Dangerous? Yep. Reckless? Yup!
Suddenly, we have a new crop of idiots in congress, who don't like the president's handling of things. Their response? Try to put the president on a leash? Embarrass the office of the president, as well as the house and senate. Make a laughing stock of the US government, in general. "Donny, you're being naughty!"
What utter, contemptible, horse shit.
Every one of those worthless bastards who voted to embarrass the office of the president should be embarrassed over the fact that THEY HAVE FAILED TO DO THEIR PROPER JOBS!
The worthless asses need to overhaul the immigration system, and streamline immigration.
Every caravan at the southern border is an indictment of our worthless lawmakers.
And, we, the American voters, apparently like all of the idiot drama, because we continue to re-elect all the same worthless sons of bitches who have repeatedly failed to do their jobs.
NOTE: There is nothing partisan in this post. Nothing. Dems, Repubs, Independents, Libertarians, Greens, Communists - every single SOB who has sat in the either house of congress since 1952 has FAILED. Let that filter through your own partisan filters before you comment, people.
Have you hugged your
presidentugly dog today?
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday March 17, @07:40AM (1 child)
- Socially Isolated Social Group? Check!
- Charismatic Leader? Check! (sort of anyway)
- Said charismatic leader as as well Psychotic? Check
Whenever _I_ find I'm acquiring Followers I check myself in1
Note that I wrote that early last August:
It Did.
Yes I Have No Bananas. [gofundme.com]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday March 17, @07:43AM
No one can follow you, MDC. Not only do you march to the beat of a different drum, no one can see where the hell you're marching.
Have you hugged your
presidentugly dog today?