Group Claims Responsibility for February Raid on North Korean Embassy in Madrid

posted by martyb on Thursday March 28, @03:19AM
takyon writes:

Cheollima Civil Defense: What is known about North Korean embassy group

A group calling itself the Cheollima Civil Defense (CCD) says it was behind a raid on a North Korean embassy in the Spanish capital of Madrid last month in which staff were reportedly shackled and beaten.

According to a Spanish High Court document, the group entered the building on 22 February armed with machetes, knives, metal bars and cable ties and left with two computers, hard drives, USB pen drives and a mobile phone - items said to have been handed to the FBI.

But the organisation, a self-styled human rights group, disputes reports that this was a violent attack, saying that "no weapons were used" and embassy staff were "treated with dignity and necessary caution".

Despite having a website and YouTube channel, the group has made almost no contact with the world's media, and it remains somewhat in the shadows.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 28, @03:31AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 28, @03:31AM (#821144)

    Well, of course the CIA had absolutely nothing to do with it! Pinky swear!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 28, @03:56AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 28, @03:56AM (#821159)

      The CIA wouldn't have left any witnesses and would have pinned it on some Islamic terrorist group.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 28, @03:55AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 28, @03:55AM (#821157)

    Having a gun to one's head doesn't make one immune to backlash for the evil one does until the gun is removed, at that point it does.

