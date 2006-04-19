Stories
Top Democrat Proposes Annual Tax on Unrealized Capital Gains

posted by martyb on Sunday April 07, @12:19AM   Printer-friendly
An Anonymous Coward writes:

April 2, 2019

Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, announced today that he would soon release a proposal to eliminate massive tax breaks enjoyed by the wealthy on their capital gains income. If successful, the proposal would ensure that income from wealth is taxed just like income from work.

His plan, which he has promised to flesh out in a white paper in the coming weeks, would tax the appreciation of assets owned by the very wealthy as income each year, an approach known as mark-to-market taxation. It would also subject that income to ordinary tax rates rather than special, lower income tax rates that apply to capital gains.

https://itep.org/sweeping-reform-would-tax-capital-gains-like-ordinary-income/
https://www.wsj.com/articles/top-democrat-proposes-annual-tax-on-unrealized-capital-gains-11554217383

  • (Score: 2) by legont on Sunday April 07, @12:27AM (1 child)

    by legont (4179) on Sunday April 07, @12:27AM (#825564)

    Even more interesting, what about real estate capital loss.

    --
    "Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Snotnose on Sunday April 07, @12:28AM

    by Snotnose (1623) on Sunday April 07, @12:28AM (#825565)

    I'm 60, been watching congress for a good 40 years. Whenever they say "sock it to the rich" they seem to squarely hit the middle class right in the balls, and the rich have tax lawyers to dodge the effects. I don't remember what an "unrealized capital gain" is (I sold all my stocks 4-5 years ago cuz, well, I'm old and don't have a long term horizon anymore), but I know I used it on my tax returns.

    --
    If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.

  • (Score: 4, Interesting) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday April 07, @12:37AM (1 child)

    by Azuma Hazuki (5086) on Sunday April 07, @12:37AM (#825568) Journal

    Tax high-frequency trades. Not much, just 0.1% per trade. Those guys are playing with the US economy like it's their personal, private casino.

    --
    I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...

    • (Score: 1) by old kiwi on Sunday April 07, @12:49AM

      by old kiwi (7188) on Sunday April 07, @12:49AM (#825573)
      Even 0.001% would probably generate a fair bit of revenue (although it may not be enough to discourage it which is probably even more important)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 07, @12:44AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 07, @12:44AM (#825570)

    wow, amazing how some ink on a piece of paper can turn gold into rustable iron...

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 07, @12:48AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 07, @12:48AM (#825572)

    If your house doubles in value, you need to pay the government. If you don't have the money to pay... you need to sell your house.

    Idiots are in favor of this.

