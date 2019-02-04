from the no-comment dept.
Venezuela Crisis Live Updates: Clashes Erupt After Opposition Leader Calls for Uprising
• Clashes between anti-government protesters and law enforcement officers erupted in Caracas on Tuesday after the Venezuelan opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, appeared alongside soldiers at a military base and called for the population to rise up against the president, Nicolás Maduro.
• Mr. Guaidó has urged the Venezuela military to join his side since he declared himself interim president more than three months ago. But it was a new step for him to make the declaration with men in uniform by his side. Still, it is unclear how much of the military supports him.
• The Trump administration, which has backed Mr. Guaidó since he first declared himself interim president in January, expressed immediate support for his latest move. President Trump tweeted, "The United States stands with the People of Venezuela and their Freedom!"
• Video and photos showed at least one instance where an armored vehicle rammed protesters. It was not immediately clear how many people were injured.
See also: Venezuela's Guaidó accused of coup attempt by government
Previously: Turmoil in Venezuela Surrounding Aid Deliveries

Venezuela soldiers abandon posts at Colombia border
Soldiers from the Venezuelan national guard have left their posts ahead of an opposition-led effort to bring aid into the country, Colombia's migration agency said. In a separate development, Venezuelan troops have fired tear gas at people looking to cross into Colombia to work. Tensions have been rising over a row about the delivery of humanitarian aid.
President Nicolás Maduro said the border with Colombia is partly closed to stop aid being delivered. But self-declared interim president Juan Guaidó has vowed that hundreds of thousands of volunteers will help bring in the aid deliveries, which include food and medicine, on Saturday. The first delivery of aid has already entered Venezuela through Brazil, Mr Guaidó tweeted. The delivery of aid to the stricken country has proven to be a key area of contention between the two men who see themselves as Venezuela's leader.
National Guard fires tear gas amid Venezuela border tension
Venezuela's National Guard fired tear gas on opposition activists at a barricaded border bridge to Colombia on Saturday, and two protesters were killed near the border in Brazil, as the opposition tried to execute a high-risk plan to deliver humanitarian aid over the obstinate refusal of President Nicolas Maduro.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 01, @06:24AM (2 children)
Late-stage Socialism at work.
Saddest thing about it, the guy who is trying to replace him is a "Socialist" as well. It's like you need to be next level retarded to get off at Socialism Central, and get right back on the same train to nowhere.
(Score: 4, Informative) by c0lo on Wednesday May 01, @06:54AM (1 child)
Or... oil interest:
Feb 2019 Be Wary of American Interest in Venezuela [columbia.edu]
Feb 2019 John Bolton: “Big difference” if “US oil companies invest in & produce oil in Venezuela” [priceofoil.org]
---
.. and maybe the next (proxy?) cold war (let's hope it stays at "maybe" and "cold"):
March 2019 - Russia acknowledges presence of troops in Venezuela [theguardian.com]
Apr 2019 - China’s PLA Troops in Venezuela Is Game Changer [foreignpolicy.com]
(Score: 3, Informative) by loonycyborg on Wednesday May 01, @07:22AM
If not for threat of nuclear annihilation this could easily escalate into world war. US is too proud to stop their government changing operation and Russia and China don't feel too subservient anymore.
(Score: 5, Funny) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday May 01, @06:32AM (1 child)
And our thoughts & prayers are with them. 100% and that's coming from BOTH SIDES. Often referred to as, bipartisan.
"To @jguaido, the National Assembly and all the freedom-loving people of Venezuela who are taking to the streets today in #operacionlibertad—Estamos con ustedes! We are with you! America will stand with you until freedom & democracy are restored. Vayan con dios! #FreeVenezuela" VP Pence.
"Today Venezuela dawns with the air of freedom! We stand with the Venezuelan people and interim president @jguaido in these decisive hours as they restore their democracy. #VivaVenezuelaLibre #OperaciónLibertad" Donna Shalala.
"The Russians & Cubans who are in Caracas to save Maduro must step back & let Venezuelans decide their own future." Dick Durbin.
"Maduro is killing and starving his people. He is denying them healtcare. ...... Venezuela has essentially been in the dark, and we are at the point that Venezuela is nothing short of a failed state." Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
"Liberty & freedom is never easy. But it is always worth it. #Venezuela." Little Marco Rubio.
Our Country is known as United States. Of America. And frankly, we're not so united. On many things, we're not. But, we're totally and completely united on this one. Go Juanny Boy!!!!
#FREEVUVUZUELA [twitter.com]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday May 01, @06:57AM
Your current signature (#FREEVUVUZUELA [soylentnews.org]) earned you a +Funny
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Pav on Wednesday May 01, @07:10AM
An overthrow of the Venzuelan government is supported in a bi-partisan way, and across the board in mainstream media. For another take check out The Grayzone Project [youtube.com] or The Real News [youtube.com]. The reporters from these chanels have been on the ground for months in Venezuela and have come to conclusions very different from the accepted narrative.