Venezuelan Opposition Leader Calls for Uprising, Coup Attempt Alleged

posted by martyb on Wednesday May 01, @06:11AM   Printer-friendly
from the no-comment dept.
News

takyon writes:

Venezuela Crisis Live Updates: Clashes Erupt After Opposition Leader Calls for Uprising

• Clashes between anti-government protesters and law enforcement officers erupted in Caracas on Tuesday after the Venezuelan opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, appeared alongside soldiers at a military base and called for the population to rise up against the president, Nicolás Maduro.

• Mr. Guaidó has urged the Venezuela military to join his side since he declared himself interim president more than three months ago. But it was a new step for him to make the declaration with men in uniform by his side. Still, it is unclear how much of the military supports him.

• The Trump administration, which has backed Mr. Guaidó since he first declared himself interim president in January, expressed immediate support for his latest move. President Trump tweeted, "The United States stands with the People of Venezuela and their Freedom!"

• Video and photos showed at least one instance where an armored vehicle rammed protesters. It was not immediately clear how many people were injured.

See also: Venezuela's Guaidó accused of coup attempt by government

Previously: Turmoil in Venezuela Surrounding Aid Deliveries

Original Submission


Related Stories

Turmoil in Venezuela Surrounding Aid Deliveries 56 comments

takyon writes:

Venezuela soldiers abandon posts at Colombia border

Soldiers from the Venezuelan national guard have left their posts ahead of an opposition-led effort to bring aid into the country, Colombia's migration agency said. In a separate development, Venezuelan troops have fired tear gas at people looking to cross into Colombia to work. Tensions have been rising over a row about the delivery of humanitarian aid.

President Nicolás Maduro said the border with Colombia is partly closed to stop aid being delivered. But self-declared interim president Juan Guaidó has vowed that hundreds of thousands of volunteers will help bring in the aid deliveries, which include food and medicine, on Saturday. The first delivery of aid has already entered Venezuela through Brazil, Mr Guaidó tweeted. The delivery of aid to the stricken country has proven to be a key area of contention between the two men who see themselves as Venezuela's leader.

National Guard fires tear gas amid Venezuela border tension

Venezuela's National Guard fired tear gas on opposition activists at a barricaded border bridge to Colombia on Saturday, and two protesters were killed near the border in Brazil, as the opposition tried to execute a high-risk plan to deliver humanitarian aid over the obstinate refusal of President Nicolas Maduro.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 01, @06:24AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 01, @06:24AM (#837098)

    Late-stage Socialism at work.

    Saddest thing about it, the guy who is trying to replace him is a "Socialist" as well. It's like you need to be next level retarded to get off at Socialism Central, and get right back on the same train to nowhere.

    • (Score: 4, Informative) by c0lo on Wednesday May 01, @06:54AM (1 child)

      by c0lo (156) on Wednesday May 01, @06:54AM (#837110)

      Late-stage Socialism at work.

      Or... oil interest:
      Feb 2019 Be Wary of American Interest in Venezuela [columbia.edu]

      Indeed, the hypocrisy from the White House with regards to the stability of Venezuela is palpable. The United States has as its president an unabashed nationalist in Donald Trump, whose rallying “America First” dogma, anti-interventionist convictions, and continual retreat from global commitments helped carry him to the Oval Office and retain the enduring support of his base. Ordinarily, Trump displays a disinterest in, and perhaps ignorance of, issues of human rights and democracy beyond America’s shores. Yet in the case of Venezuela, we are witnessing his consideration for quelling unrest in a region that ranks quite low on the foreign policy concerns of the US.

      Feb 2019 John Bolton: “Big difference” if “US oil companies invest in & produce oil in Venezuela” [priceofoil.org]

      There is no doubt that Venezuela and Nicolás Maduro have been in Trump’s sights for a while, though, regardless of the poverty of the population. Last November, National Security Advisor, John Bolton labelled the country in his “troika of tyranny” speech, naming Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. “The United States looks forward to watching each corner of the triangle fall: in Havana, in Caracas, in Managua.”

      But is oil a factor too? As Al Jazeera notes: “The White House is very clear – it wants to overthrow the governments in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua; and the US control over the world’s largest oil reserves.”

      Last month, Bolton told Fox News: “We’re in conversation with major American companies now. I think we’re trying to get to the same end result here. … It will make a big difference to the United States economically if we could have American oil companies really invest in and produce the oil capabilities in Venezuela.”

      You could see why America would be interested in securing the country’s oil and backing the opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, who declared himself interim president on 23 January.

      ---
      .. and maybe the next (proxy?) cold war (let's hope it stays at "maybe" and "cold"):

      March 2019 - Russia acknowledges presence of troops in Venezuela [theguardian.com]

      “Military experts are there; they are tasked with the practical implementation of provisions of military-technical cooperation agreements,” a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said in a televised briefing.
      ...
      A Kremlin spokesman denied Russia was meddling in Venezuela’s affairs, saying that the US “should follow our example and allow Venezuelans to decide their own fate”.

      Asked to clarify the nature of the cooperation, Dmitri Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, said “military contracts, military equipment, military hardware”.

      Apr 2019 - China’s PLA Troops in Venezuela Is Game Changer [foreignpolicy.com]

      Unlike Russia, which has a history of force projection abroad, this is an extremely rare Chinese move. Although vital Chinese interests are at stake in the war against terrorist groups in Afghanistan and Syria, China refrained from publicising any such deployment.

      The reports mention that the group of Chinese military personnel is 120-strong and arrived on the Margarita Island in the Caribbean Sea off the Venezuelan mainland on March 28 ‘to deliver humanitarian aid and military supplies to the government forces.’ After delivering the humanitarian supplies, the Chinese PLA troops were apparently transferred to a Venezuelan military facility.
      ...
      Both Russia and China have heavily invested in Venezuela, the latter by far outstripping the former. According to a recent report in the LA Times,

      “Over the decade ending in 2016, China loaned Venezuela approximately $62 billion, much of which Caracas could repay with oil. Moscow in the last several years gave Venezuela $17 billion in loans and investment, and in December the two governments signed a new deal in which Russia will invest $6 billion in Venezuela’s oil and gold sectors.”

      “China and Russia are Venezuela’s two main creditors, and they have been the principal economic force keeping the Maduro government afloat, making the difference between solvency and bankruptcy, financial experts say.”

      • (Score: 3, Informative) by loonycyborg on Wednesday May 01, @07:22AM

        by loonycyborg (6905) on Wednesday May 01, @07:22AM (#837123)

        If not for threat of nuclear annihilation this could easily escalate into world war. US is too proud to stop their government changing operation and Russia and China don't feel too subservient anymore.

  • (Score: 5, Funny) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday May 01, @06:32AM (1 child)

    by realDonaldTrump (6614) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday May 01, @06:32AM (#837099) Homepage Journal

    And our thoughts & prayers are with them. 100% and that's coming from BOTH SIDES. Often referred to as, bipartisan.

    "To @jguaido, the National Assembly and all the freedom-loving people of Venezuela who are taking to the streets today in #operacionlibertad—Estamos con ustedes! We are with you! America will stand with you until freedom & democracy are restored. Vayan con dios! #FreeVenezuela" VP Pence.

    "Today Venezuela dawns with the air of freedom! We stand with the Venezuelan people and interim president @jguaido in these decisive hours as they restore their democracy. #VivaVenezuelaLibre #OperaciónLibertad" Donna Shalala.

    "The Russians & Cubans who are in Caracas to save Maduro must step back & let Venezuelans decide their own future." Dick Durbin.

    "Maduro is killing and starving his people. He is denying them healtcare. ...... Venezuela has essentially been in the dark, and we are at the point that Venezuela is nothing short of a failed state." Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

    "Liberty & freedom is never easy. But it is always worth it. #Venezuela." Little Marco Rubio.

    Our Country is known as United States. Of America. And frankly, we're not so united. On many things, we're not. But, we're totally and completely united on this one. Go Juanny Boy!!!!

    --
    #FREEVUVUZUELA [twitter.com]

  • (Score: 4, Interesting) by Pav on Wednesday May 01, @07:10AM

    by Pav (114) on Wednesday May 01, @07:10AM (#837117)

    An overthrow of the Venzuelan government is supported in a bi-partisan way, and across the board in mainstream media. For another take check out The Grayzone Project [youtube.com] or The Real News [youtube.com]. The reporters from these chanels have been on the ground for months in Venezuela and have come to conclusions very different from the accepted narrative.

(1)