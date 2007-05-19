from the full-of-electric-eels dept.
Amsterdam's head of transport has announced plans to ban petrol and diesel cars in the city by 2030.
The clean air action plan aims to make the Dutch capital a "world leader in emission-free transport".
Transport chief Sharon Dijksma said residents "live a year less on average due to dirty air" and that the plan should "prolong the health of the average Amsterdammer by three months."
But the plan has already incited strong reactions in the Netherlands with one motoring organisation branding it "bizarre" and wondering how normal people would afford electric cars.
The plan, which would be applied 20 years before the Paris Agreement aims to slash greenhouse gas emissions, would require up to 23,000 electric charging points by 2025. The city currently has 3,000.
(Score: 2, Troll) by VLM on Tuesday May 07, @11:15AM (5 children)
Google claims Amsterdam is 17% Muslim, so the real percentage is probably about 36%.
That has some implications in that the "legacy civilization" of Europe seems hell bent on various social status signalling stuff like banning cars, but they're going away, and the replacement culture of Europe, that being Islam, does not get all excited about banning cars or whatever. I can't think of an Islamic city thats into anti-car social status signalling.
By 2030, white child-free leftist urban globalist hipsters are going to be a minority in Amsterdam, if not Europe in general, and I don't think the sharia caliphate or whatever it'll be called will implement, enforce, or care about banning cars.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @11:27AM
Christians, eg 'The West' used to be just as nutty with their religion.
I know quite a few people of Arabic descent, whos ancestors were Muslim, and realistically? They aren't, any more than I'm Christian.
The real problem, as I see it, are fascist 'religious states'. As long as a religious states can control many things about what people learn, see, hear, and talk about -- the status quo will continue.
But that doesn't mean that 3rd generation immigrants will maintain historical ties.
But who knows really. 12 years is a long time, and a short time.
(Score: 2) by sshelton76 on Tuesday May 07, @11:28AM (3 children)
I think the guy who keeps posting the Jewish conspiracy stuff would disagree with you. After all it's the Jews who have a master plan, sealed in blood by way of birthright and they are all hell bent on taking over the world dontcha know.
Here's hoping he shows up to help you get your facts straight.
Meantime, the Irish culture here in the USA ended up being barely a blip on the radar despite very similar claims years ago. And since the Irish we have weathered crush after crush of huddled masses. As it turns out, kids don't really give a crap about their parent's imaginary sky fairies and generally want to not be poked fun at. So they integrate, assimilate and conform and the melting pot continues.
Can't really speak for Amsterdam, but 200+ years of an immigration policy that amounted to, "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!" has turned the USA into a powerhouse of innovation. A powerhouse that only started to ebb once we developed a sudden case of xenophobia.
Immigrants are what made this country great. If you really want to make it great again, then open the immigration policies back up.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @11:47AM (1 child)
It's probably the same guy.
(Score: 2) by sshelton76 on Tuesday May 07, @12:20PM
Precisely why there would be disagreement don't you think?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @12:26PM
>> kids don't really give a crap about their parent's imaginary sky fairies and generally want to not be poked fun at
Except the SJWs don't allow you to poke fun at them anymore ("Islamophobia") so they aren't getting the necessary social cues to give up goat-fuckery and the like.
(Score: 2) by sshelton76 on Tuesday May 07, @11:17AM (1 child)
Makes you wonder who's pushing for laws like this.
They don't serve the general interest of the public unless the govt is planning to offer a trade-in incentive towards a new car.
Electric buses don't have the range yet for a full shift last I checked, so the city is going to need to double it's fleet size and keep half that fleet idle at all times.
Electric cars are nice and have good range for commuting. I drove one and now I'm giving serious thought to getting one when my current car bites the dust. But my use case is to work and back, to the grocery store and back, kids to school and back. I put less than 40 miles on a car daily and maybe once a month I'll go out in the boonies, 150 mile round trip. So range isn't much of an issue for me and that's important because the stated range on these cars is for perfect weather on a flat road with no stop and go traffic. Where I live, electrics regularly get half or less of their stated mileage because too hot, too cold, too hilly, too much construction, you name it.
The technology isn't ready to replace mass transit options, it's barely ready for short commutes.
Is there like a Big Battery lobby, similar to Big Tobacco that's lobbying for this and I just missed the memo somehow?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @11:23AM
To be fair, Amsterdam? You do NOT need a car, and it takes longer to get around that city with one, than without.
Even FedEx delivers packages with a bike. No, I'm not kidding.
http://www.eltis.org/sites/default/files/news/fedex_trike_10.jpg [eltis.org]
When I was there, I even saw a FedEx guy just on a human powered bike, with a trailer (like you'd put a kid in), but instead for packages.
Inner city, for sure -- but, Amsterdam is almost all inner city.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @11:20AM (2 children)
Two things...
1) Pollution?
I was in Amsterdam for several multi-day work visits. Do you know how much smog I noticed?
NONE.
The place is on the ocean, and the constant wind from the west tends to keep the air very clean. I've been all over the world, and sure there's going to be some pollution, but the air is very clean for the size of the city. Very.
2) The Netherlands has a severe problem with cars. They don't have room for them, it's a walking / biking city, and they're all nuts about it. Absolutely nuts. I'm Canadian, and was in the process of negotiating a move / job there, and it fell apart over bringing my car over. Yes, really. Why?
Well first, they lied about the costs of import. For a Canuck? Greatly reduced costs... yet they claimed I was being "silly" because the costs were so absurd.
In fact when I mentioned that during my 4 day stay, I rented a car and drove to Germany -- you could see on their faces .. confusion, astonishment, and even a bit of hurt. As if the very idea of not spending all 4 days solely in Amsterdam, was wrong.
Yet where I live, I'll hop in my car, drive 500km to visit my brother, and then drive back home *that same day*. I'll leave at 5am, arrive a 9am (a mere 125km/hr), stay until midnight or so, then drive home. The very idea of having 20 countries within a *day's drive* is incredible to me, and so a big part of moving to anywhere in Europe?
Is being able to drive to these places! To drive into the country. To see the fields, the countryside, farms, hills, mountains, all of it!
Yet these city dwellers in Amsterdam were utterly confused that I'd ever want to drive, well, anywhere! Or maybe live outside Amsterdam and trek in daily, by bike or car, by tram or whatever...
They have a very, very strange mindset.
Note: I'm not saying it makes sense to drive a car in Amsterdam, but it makes sense to own one if you're going to drive *outside* of Amsterdam. Yet these people get almost ANGRY at the thought.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @11:59AM
> They have a very, very strange mindset.
I've heard similar from a Dutch friend--he went to school in Canada, stayed for ~20 years and was part of a startup. At some point it made sense for him to manage the Euro part of the business and he moved back. Bought a BMW i3 (limited range electric car) and when we talked a couple of years later he confirmed that, just when you want the range (bad weather, usually) is when the range dropped off. Very frustrating to use that car as your only car.
But I wouldn't call it "strange", it is the result of their culture. They've learned to live at high density and to cooperate much more than we (N. America) are used to, for their perceived common good.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @12:14PM
Wow, that seems delusional. But car culture fits for canuckistan as cities are designed for cars, not people. Just like in Trumpland to the south.
In places like Amsterdam, people want to enjoy their life *outside* of a car, not in one. But you are so attached to your car, maybe you should live in one or something? I don't know, but if you can't even be apart from your car, I'm not sure you would like to live in place like Amsterdam or most of Europe for that matter. Even in German cities, getting around with a car is a pain in the ass and you are much better off with a bike.
Yeah, here people like to take their bikes out to places like that and actually take it easy. If you are driving, you see nothing. But I understand your culture. Like driving to a community mailbox, 50m down the street, because walking would somehow corrupt you car-soul or something. Yes people, that's a real thing they do in Canada or America. Drive even down their driveway to pickup their mail.
In Germany people drive a lot less, even if it is just to preserve their parking spot. Everyone bikes here in Germany. But Amsterdam, that's taken to another level. Evening imaging to move to Amsterdam and wanting to have your own car moved is quite disconnected. There are things called trains, buses and planes here to move around, not F-150s. And for some weird reason you actually need a car, then you can rent one. I've moved 3 years ago (from Canada) and neither miss or need a car.