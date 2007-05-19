from the next-up-is-the-unicorns-pooping-skittles-act dept.
Search engine and consumer privacy advocate DuckDuckGo has announced the "Do-Not-Track Act of 2019," a piece of draft legislation that would legally require sites to honor users' tracking preferences.
[...]If the act picks up steam and passes into law, sites would be required to cease certain user tracking methods, which means less data available to inform marketing and advertising campaigns.
The impact could also cascade into platforms that leverage consumer data, possibly making them less effective. For example, one of the advantages of advertising on a platform like Google or Facebook is the ability to target audiences. If a user enables DNT, the ads displayed to them when on browsing[sic] those websites won't be informed by their external browsing history.
[Ed Note: By proposed they mean "That's why we're announcing draft legislation that can serve as a starting point for legislators in America and beyond. "]
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday May 08, @11:22AM
is a "privacy advocate" because it's the main selling point of their business model, not because they believe in privacy.
What that means is, they would love to be able to rape the shit out of people's personal data and make out like a bandit like Google does, but they can't because their niche market - that they feel is a growing market - is people who can't stand being tracked and profiled.
Meaning they toe a fine line between exploiting people's personal data anyway and not looking like they do.
Meaning they're barely more trustworthy than open data-rapists such as Google. At least, they deserve to be under even more scrutiny than Google does.
Just keep that in mind before you start applauding...