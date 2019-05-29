Stories
Huawei Calls on U.S. to Adjust its Approach to Tackle Cybersecurity Effectively

posted by CoolHand on Wednesday May 29, @04:45PM   Printer-friendly
from the pot-meet-kettle dept.
James Orme writes:

Chinese tech giant Huawei has filed a motion in a US court challenging the constitutionality of a law that limits its sales of telecoms equipment, the latest action in an ongoing clash with Washington.

Huawei's chief legal officer Song Liuping said the firm had filed a motion for summary judgment asking the court to rule on whether it is constitutional for the US to implement a military spending provision that bars the government and its contractors from using its equipment.

Mr Song said the "state-sanctioned campaign" against the company will not improve cybersecurity.

"Politicians in the US are using the strength of an entire nation to come after a private company," he said. "This is not normal."

Source: https://techerati.com/news-hub/huawei-takes-us-to-court-over-security-law/

Additional Coverage:

[Ed Note: full disclosure - The submitter is also the author of the linked news story and a junior editor at the techerati.com web site]

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday May 29, @04:54PM

    by Freeman (732) on Wednesday May 29, @04:54PM (#848979) Journal

    I've heard about Chinese tech spies for years, if not decades. The fact that it took us this long to respond, is disheartening. "This is not normal." perhaps, in some places in the world and has been protected against in the US. The fact of the matter is that China has been stealing technology for decades and they aren't going to stop, if no one stands up to them. Sure, the USA may not have the cleanest hands, but we're not disappearing US citizens. There's a whole different power dynamic in a totalitarian regime vs a democracy.

    "I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
