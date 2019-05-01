Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Politics

Fossil Fuels are Now "Freedom Gas"

posted by martyb on Thursday May 30, @03:17PM   Printer-friendly
from the comes-from-eating-too-many-Freedom-Fries dept.
Business

takyon writes:

US Department of Energy is now referring to fossil fuels as "freedom gas"

Call it a rebranding of "energy dominance." In a press release published on Tuesday, two Department of Energy officials used the terms "freedom gas" and "molecules of US freedom" to replace your average, everyday term "natural gas."

The press release was fairly standard, announcing the expansion of a Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) terminal at the Freeport facility on Quintana Island, Texas. It would have gone unnoticed had an E&E News reporter not noted the unique metonymy "molecules of US freedom."

DOE Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy Steven Winberg is quoted as saying, "With the US in another year of record-setting natural gas production, I am pleased that the Department of Energy is doing what it can to promote an efficient regulatory system that allows for molecules of US freedom to be exported to the world."

Artist's depiction of this news.

Original Submission


«  3-D Printed Artificial Corneas Similar To Human Ones
Fossil Fuels are Now "Freedom Gas" | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by ikanreed on Thursday May 30, @03:29PM (2 children)

    by ikanreed (3164) on Thursday May 30, @03:29PM (#849307)

    This is Orwellian as hell though.

    • (Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Thursday May 30, @03:38PM

      by PiMuNu (3823) on Thursday May 30, @03:38PM (#849311)

      More like Steven Winberg is a satirist

    • (Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Thursday May 30, @03:47PM

      by SomeGuy (5632) on Thursday May 30, @03:47PM (#849314)

      More like Idiocracy...

      Would you like to try our EXTRA BIG-ASS FREEDOM GAS? Now with more MOLECULES!

      FAAAAAAAAAAAAARTT!!!

  • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 30, @03:31PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 30, @03:31PM (#849308)

    this is hilarious and many of us will remember this come time to vote in 2020.

  • (Score: 4, Funny) by stretch611 on Thursday May 30, @03:34PM

    by stretch611 (6199) on Thursday May 30, @03:34PM (#849309)

    Freedom gas is when I can just let it all out and not care if I am identified as the one who "dealt it."

(1)