from the comes-from-eating-too-many-Freedom-Fries dept.
US Department of Energy is now referring to fossil fuels as "freedom gas"
Call it a rebranding of "energy dominance." In a press release published on Tuesday, two Department of Energy officials used the terms "freedom gas" and "molecules of US freedom" to replace your average, everyday term "natural gas."
The press release was fairly standard, announcing the expansion of a Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) terminal at the Freeport facility on Quintana Island, Texas. It would have gone unnoticed had an E&E News reporter not noted the unique metonymy "molecules of US freedom."
DOE Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy Steven Winberg is quoted as saying, "With the US in another year of record-setting natural gas production, I am pleased that the Department of Energy is doing what it can to promote an efficient regulatory system that allows for molecules of US freedom to be exported to the world."
Artist's depiction of this news.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ikanreed on Thursday May 30, @03:29PM (2 children)
This is Orwellian as hell though.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Thursday May 30, @03:38PM
More like Steven Winberg is a satirist
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Thursday May 30, @03:47PM
More like Idiocracy...
Would you like to try our EXTRA BIG-ASS FREEDOM GAS? Now with more MOLECULES!
FAAAAAAAAAAAAARTT!!!
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 30, @03:31PM
this is hilarious and many of us will remember this come time to vote in 2020.
(Score: 4, Funny) by stretch611 on Thursday May 30, @03:34PM
Freedom gas is when I can just let it all out and not care if I am identified as the one who "dealt it."