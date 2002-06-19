from the what-has-changed? dept.
Tiananmen Square: China minister defends 1989 crackdown
China has defended the crackdown on the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests in a rare public acknowledgement of events. Defence Minister Wei Fenghe told a regional forum that stopping the "turbulence" was the "correct" policy.
[...] [After] a wide-ranging speech about trade and security at a regional forum in Singapore, General Wei Fenghe was asked about Tiananmen by a member of the audience. Mr Wei questioned why people still said China had not handled the events properly.
"That incident was a political turbulence and the central government took measures to stop the turbulence, which is a correct policy," he told the forum. "The past 30 years have proven that China has undergone major changes," he said, adding that because of the government's action at that time "China has enjoyed stability and development".
Also at NBC and Al Jazeera.
Thirty years ago, from April 15 to June 4, 1989, the world was gripped by coverage of some of the largest protests in modern Chinese history. As many as a million people occupied the central Tiananmen Square in Beijing in protest against inflation, government corruption, and restrictions on freedom of speech and political participation. There are no official reports on the actual number of dead, though they are estimated to be in the thousands.
In the time that has passed, the uncensorable Usenet is no longer widely used and rarely even available. Mainland Chinese censors have come down hard and heavy on the rest of Net and, later, the Web since then in an ongoing attempt to rewrite a false history. Sometimes this censorship even has the help of the social control media giants who know which side their bread is buttered on.
In commemoration of those events and in particular the massacre culminating the events thirty years ago, here is a partial news round up:
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday June 03, @04:40AM (3 children)
Can we bring it back?
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Monday June 03, @04:47AM
It's always my fault...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 03, @04:51AM
No. Forget it and never tell the millenials. And do not ever mention the Fidonet.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Monday June 03, @04:56AM
And other much underused but useful communications can be found in Freenet, and TOR.
Currently they are primarily used for the darker side of the internet but there is nothing preventing people from using them for whatever purpose they wish. The day may come when we realise the value of secure, or at least difficult to exploit, means of communication.
It's always my fault...