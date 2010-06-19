from the resistance-is-futile dept.
Hong Kong pushes bill allowing extraditions to China despite biggest protest since handover
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vowed on Monday to push ahead with amendments to laws allowing suspects to be extradited to mainland China a day after the city's biggest protest since its handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997.
Riot police ringed Hong Kong's legislature and fought back a hardcore group of several hundred protesters who stayed behind early on Monday after Sunday's peaceful march that organizers said drew more than a million people, or one in seven of the city's people.
"I don't think it is (an) appropriate decision for us now to pull out of this bill because of the very important objectives that this bill is intended to achieve," a somber Lam told reporters while flanked by security and justice chiefs.
Also at NYT.
See also: Here’s How Hong Kong’s Proposed Extradition Law Will Impact Its Competitiveness
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 11, @03:23AM (1 child)
No need to adjust no fuckin' extradition laws, the empire has made clear its right to grab anyone (almost) anywhere in this world unchallenged, or otherwise kidnap, torture and/or kill that person.
Assange is latest case largely known to the public.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 11, @03:26AM
Actually, I'd argue the US is worse as the "trumped" up all sorts of fake charges to hide behind a make-believe moral high ground whereas the Chinese don't even bother with the charade.