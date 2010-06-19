Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Politics

Extradition Law Amendments Protested in Hong Kong

posted by martyb on Tuesday June 11, @03:11AM   Printer-friendly
from the resistance-is-futile dept.
News

takyon writes:

Hong Kong pushes bill allowing extraditions to China despite biggest protest since handover

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vowed on Monday to push ahead with amendments to laws allowing suspects to be extradited to mainland China a day after the city's biggest protest since its handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

Riot police ringed Hong Kong's legislature and fought back a hardcore group of several hundred protesters who stayed behind early on Monday after Sunday's peaceful march that organizers said drew more than a million people, or one in seven of the city's people.

"I don't think it is (an) appropriate decision for us now to pull out of this bill because of the very important objectives that this bill is intended to achieve," a somber Lam told reporters while flanked by security and justice chiefs.

Also at NYT.

See also: Here’s How Hong Kong’s Proposed Extradition Law Will Impact Its Competitiveness

Original Submission


«  Little Swamp of Horrors? Researchers Find Salamander-Eating Plants in Ontario, Canada
Extradition Law Amendments Protested in Hong Kong | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 11, @03:23AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 11, @03:23AM (#854048)

    No need to adjust no fuckin' extradition laws, the empire has made clear its right to grab anyone (almost) anywhere in this world unchallenged, or otherwise kidnap, torture and/or kill that person.
    Assange is latest case largely known to the public.

    • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 11, @03:26AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 11, @03:26AM (#854051)

      Actually, I'd argue the US is worse as the "trumped" up all sorts of fake charges to hide behind a make-believe moral high ground whereas the Chinese don't even bother with the charade.

(1)