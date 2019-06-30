from the Pomp-or-Progress? dept.
US-North Korea: Trump and Kim agree to restart talks in historic meeting
Donald Trump has become the first sitting US president to set foot in North Korea, after meeting Kim Jong-un in the area dividing the two Koreas. Mr Trump and the North Korean leader posed for handshakes before talking for nearly an hour in the heavily fortified demilitarised zone (DMZ). Both countries agreed to set up teams to resume stalled nuclear talks. Their last summit broke down in February with no progress on denuclearisation in North Korea.
[...] In a meeting apparently arranged after Mr Trump invited Mr Kim on Twitter on Saturday, they shook hands across the demarcation line between the Koreas before Mr Trump briefly crossed into North Korea, a symbolic milestone.
"Good to see you again. I never expected to meet you at this place," a smiley Mr Kim told Mr Trump through an interpreter in an encounter broadcast live on international television. "Big moment," Mr Trump said, "tremendous progress." Looking relaxed, Mr Kim crossed into South Korea and alongside Mr Trump said: "I believe this is an expression of his willingness to eliminate all the unfortunate past and open a new future."
But analysts have questioned whether the meeting will result in any substantive progress. "This whole meme is just another Trump snow-job of flim-flam. Does anyone seriously believe Kim will give up even one warhead [because] Trump is his bud?," said Robert Kelly, professor of political science at Pusan University in South Korea.
Sue Mi Terry, who served as a US National Security Council aide specializing in Korean affairs, said the meeting could result in progress if Mr Trump shows he is willing to accept a partial accord rather than a comprehensive deal. "I do think Kim could offer just enough on the negotiating table such as the Yongbyon nuclear facility plus yet another suspected nuclear facility in order to secure an interim deal with Trump and at least some sanctions relief," she told the New York Times.
takyon: Kim Jong-un was also invited to visit the White House.
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Monday July 01, @01:31AM
Yeah, yeah. Kumbaya and they all lived happily ever after.
Forgive me, but if I thought about their love children, my brain might shrivel.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday July 01, @01:37AM (2 children)
As far from pleased would be a number of old-guard figures in the Kim's inner-court.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 01, @01:51AM
Just like how the CIA funded "modern art" just because it was disliked by the kremlin for some reason. Anything those people dislike is probably a good thing for the rest of us.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/modern-art-was-cia-weapon-1578808.html [independent.co.uk]
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Monday July 01, @01:57AM
I am pretty sure Trump's various hawks have Iran in their sights as the election winning war.
They're probably quite happy to let Trump have his play-time now because the election is too far away. They will have another crack at Iran sometime next year.