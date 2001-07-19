from the Google-Biasing-Results? dept.
[Editor's note: This story has an interesting viewpoint given the proliferation of "Deep Fake" videos we recently covered here. I see it as a portent of discussions to come. How much can we trust reporting? How much slanting and posturing of "reports" and "studies" are going to be promulgated in the lead-up to the next presidential election? Is this item all a bunch of crap or an indication of things we can expect to come? How much can we trust, and how to we go about assessing the veracity of what is presented to us by not only the main-stream media, but also social media, too? We hereby disclaim any assurance as to the credibility of the accusations made here and present it solely as an example of what may be coming -- and an opportunity to practice techniques at validating/corroborating or challenging/refuting it. The story submission appears after the break.]
NOTE TO READERS - this is scummy content and scummy journalism, at best. That said, it is news, as the story has been commented on by two congressional questionings and the president. Ugh.
Congressional testimony and comments by the president are being made on a Project Veritas video/report, which details how Google biases their search results to favor certain political narratives. REP Dan Crenshaw (TX) and SEN Ted Cruz (TX) have made comments on the Google reports (link below). President Trump made the comment "they're trying to rig the election".
Basically, Project Veritas had an internal whistleblower at Google who detailed how they bias content against conservative sources. The leaked internal project documents (which may be fake) present a relatively technical discussion on how to bias existing trained neural networks. These are somewhat correlated with leaked internal E-mails (which may be fake) describing how the algorithms are modified to create more 'fair' results as part of "search engine fairness". The whistleblower was interviewed, but their face was masked and voice changed (may as well be fake). This is then correlated against a certainly-illegally-obtained-and-selectively-edited interview with a Google executive, which appears to be at a hotel bar from Project Veritas "undercover" agent. This was all combined into a report from Project Veritas that indicates that Google is politically biasing search results as a byproduct of algorithmic tampering and human influence. Ugh.
Predictably, the Project Veritas video was banned everywhere (YouTube, Reddit, Twitter), with accounts suspended/banned from certain platforms. Some people would say that it is an attempt to silence the "report". Some other people would say that this "report" is dubious at best. I think reasonable people would say, at a minimum, posting illegally-obtained material to the internet warrants a ban. Personally - if Veritas wants to do this 'reporting' then it needs to *report* - and not produce material that is illegally obtained or fake.
Original Source: https://www.projectveritas.com/2019/06/24/insider-blows-whistle-exec-reveals-google-plan-to-prevent-trump-situation-in-2020-on-hidden-cam/
Summary: https://thinkprogress.org/trump-believes-google-is-trying-to-rig-the-election-project-veritas-video-cb82f03caee3/
Washintgon Times: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/jun/24/google-exec-project-veritas-sting-says-only-big-te/
Congressional Testimony: (1) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueCMWBixP4Y (2) https://youtu.be/ik_kzn3etsE?t=44
Final note:
Among other things, the "leaked internal E-mails" indicate that Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro, and Dennis Prager are Nazis. At the time of writing, this "story" was picked up by Fox News, TheBlaze, and the Washington Times, according to duckduckgo News ( https://duckduckgo.com/?q=jordan+peterson+nazi&iar=news&ia=news ). This "story" doesn't exist according to Google News ( https://www.google.com/search?q=jordan+peterson+nazi&source=lnms&tbm=nws ). The combination of the report, its details, and my own observations when comparing against DDG results have influenced me to switch my search engine to DDG rather than Google. Something is going on.
Related Stories
House holds hearing on "deepfakes" and artificial intelligence amid national security concerns
The House Intelligence Committee heard from experts on the threats that so-called "deep fake" videos and other types of artificial intelligence-generated synthetic data pose to the U.S. election system and national security at large. Witnesses at Thursday's hearing included professors from the University of Maryland, University at Buffalo and other experts on AI and digital policy.
In a statement, the committee says it aims to "examine the national security threats posed by AI-enabled fake content, what can be done to detect and combat it, and what role the public sector, the private sector, and society as a whole should play to counter a potentially grim, 'post-truth' future," during Thursday's hearing.
[...]In his opening remarks, Committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff said the spread of manipulated videos presents a "nightmarish" scenario for the 2020 presidential elections -- leaving lawmakers, members of the news media and public "struggling to discern what is real and what is fake."
Schiff urged that "now is the time for social media companies to put in place policies to protect users from misinformation, not in 2021 after viral deepfakes have polluted the 2020 elections. By then, it will be too late."
See also: Deepfake videos could 'spark' violent social unrest
Lawmakers grapple with deepfake threat at hearing
'AI is not the cause, it's an accelerant. The pace of change is challenging' Experts give Congress deepfakes straight dope
Deepfake Video of Mark Zuckerberg Goes Viral on Eve of House A.I. Hearing
Previously: House Intelligence Committee to Hold Hearing on "Deepfakes"
Katyanna Quach over at El Reg is reporting on the removal of the DeepNude Web and desktop apps from the developers' website. DeepNude is an application that takes photos of clothed women (apparently, the app does not function properly with photos of males -- there's a shocker!), digitally removes clothing and adds realistic looking naughty bits.
From the article:
A machine-learning-powered perv super-tool that automagically removed clothes from women in photos to make them appear naked has been torn offline by its makers.
The shamefaced creators of the $50 Windows and Linux desktop app DeepNude claimed they were overwhelmed by demand from internet creeps: the developers' servers apparently buckled under a stampede of downloads, their buggy software generated more crash reports than they could deal with, and this all came amid a firestorm of social media outrage.
[...] Basement dwellers and trolls could feed it snaps of celebrities, colleagues, ex-girlfriends, and anyone else who takes their fancy, and have the software guess, somewhat badly, what they look like underneath their clothes, keeping their faces intact. These bogus nudes are perfect for distributing around the 'net to humiliate victims.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 01, @01:22PM (1 child)
Stay away from Google, Facebook, Twitter, and all the rest of those companies that offer you "free" services. Their entire purpose is to spy on you and manipulate you.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday July 01, @02:13PM
Their entire purpose is to make money. That is done, of course, by spying on you and manipulating you.
The fact that their purpose is to make money, and that they are giving you "free" services seems contradictory -- unless those "free" services are part of how they make money. Nothing new. Just like Network TV back in the 1960's and 70's. By the late 1970's it was so bad most people were sick of it and anxious for the promise of cable tv. But once again, advertising, as it does with every medium it ever touches, turned cable tv into a vast wasteland.
Since Google, Facebook, Twitter are tied up with advertising, is it any surprise what will inevitably happen to them?
Just look at what advertising has done to every medium it has ever touched in the past century.
Punched Card: a short piece of 80 channel paper tape. Creative Computing, Mar-Apr 1975 issue.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by NotSanguine on Monday July 01, @01:26PM (10 children)
Given that James O'Keefe [wikipedia.org] and Project Veritas have repeatedly been caught manipulating photos, video and information [sourcewatch.org], it's hard to see why we should trust *anything* that comes from these folks.
Not that I trust Google farther than I can kick them, but Project Veritas? Geez Louise!
I get that this is meant to spur discussion about "Fake News" and how people are presented with information. But can't we at least have some decent counterexamples [cjr.org]?
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by SunTzuWarmaster on Monday July 01, @01:32PM (5 children)
The representative from Google issues a public statement that indicates that their words were selectively edited. Presumably this means that the words were actually said (and that the whole thing isn't a deepfake).
Note that the "Peterson Nazi" story was recommended to me by Google Now, but doesn't exist according to Google News. I am convinced that Google is doing *something* to the results.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday July 01, @01:46PM (2 children)
Google always does *something* to the results. Isn't that their business?
(Score: 2) by SunTzuWarmaster on Monday July 01, @01:51PM
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday July 01, @01:56PM
Tuned and tweaked from the beginning. They can get worse though.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Monday July 01, @02:02PM
As I said, I don't trust Google farther than I can kick them. There may very well be some shenanigans going on, but I'm certainly not going to take James O'Keefe's word for it.
As you pointed out, this isn't good journalism. Your point about it not being a "deep fake" (has anyone made such a claim?) rings pretty hollow given the levels of manipulation that Project Veritas has used in the past, IMHO.
For example. If you wanted, you could (and correctly, as they did emanate from my keyboard) say that I said:
Those words definitely came from me, but they do not reflect the thoughts I expressed, nor to they accurately represent my point of view. As such, the statement that "the words were actually said," doesn't make me think this is accurate reporting.
No need for a "deep fake." This just seems like Project Veritas' stock-in-trade. Ask a bunch of questions and stitch the answers together to make them say what you want.
As for your issues with Google Now, I can't speak to that. Nor am I likely to ever be able to do so, as Google isn't a news source for me. If there is something to it, I suggest not using Google Now.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 01, @02:09PM
It must be a Geo lock or something cause here google news return article for the query you gave.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday July 01, @01:42PM
Peddling bullshit is such a poor way to start a discussion about anything but, mayyybe, the need of sanitation.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday July 01, @01:42PM (2 children)
That source seems to have its own bias.
At the very least, something like the WaPo Roy Moore attempted sting shouldn't be a surprise since that's how the group works. It does show that they misjudge and underestimate some of their targets. Or in the case of the Open Society Foundations sting, made easily avoidable, amateur hour mistakes.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday July 01, @01:53PM (1 child)
Just from curiosity, tak, have you entered in a competition for "the understatement of the year"? 'Cause, believe me, you have a serious contender just here.
Really? You expect us to accept a behaviour that goes well beyond lying as "Meh, just a bias"?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday July 01, @02:01PM
Put down the Foster's, nice and slow.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday July 01, @02:00PM
Weird that it had to be mentioned in every other sentence or so that things could be faked. Isn't that the case for almost anything these day then? Normal or mainstream media (or whatever the term is these days) are somehow beyond faking news?
I used to consider news as News, but then it sort of changed. Now it seems most news are still News but they are mixed in with Opinions to a certain degrees and they, the journalists, appear to have a very hard time to distinguish their own beliefs and personal commentary from the actual News. Possibly worse is when News becomes Entertainment.
That Google News doesn't want to mention a piece of news that is negative about them. Doesn't most organizations hide bad things about themselves if they can?
What might be scary here then now is that so many people get all their "news" filtered by Google (or Facebook or ....) first. There really is no, or few, independent news sources around. They seem to all have some kind of agenda they want to shove down your throat as they present the news.
That Google (Facebook or whomever) have already been caught acknowledging that they are filtering according to their own agendas or to fit some values is hardly news by itself anymore. It's just fact. I guess the sad part about it might be that people in general doesn't know or care.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 01, @02:10PM
That way they can be sure it's Fair and Balanced.
(For the English only crowd, pravda = Russian for truth while veritas = latin for the same...)
Google is evil, no need to invent any monster stories to prove it.