Russian hackers probed election systems in all 50 states, a new Senate report confirmed Thursday.
The report comes one day after former special counsel Robert Mueller told Congress that the Russian government is working to meddle in U.S. elections “as we sit here.”
“It wasn’t a single attempt,” Mueller said Wednesday of Russia’s 2016 election interference. “They’re doing it as we sit here. And they expect to do it during the next campaign.”
The bipartisan report by the Senate Intelligence Committee released Thursday confirmed previous comments by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that Russian hackers scanned election systems in all 50 states ahead of the 2016 presidential election. DHS initially acknowledged Russian attempts to hack into election systems in just 21 states.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 26, @11:15PM
I find this totally believable. I also believe every other country with the means to do so is doing the same, in particular the three in the subject line. The US is also doing it to every other country as well.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by hemocyanin on Friday July 26, @11:24PM
Wake me when Russia engages in violent regime change actions here -- like HRC/Obama in Libya. Till then, I would really like to see none of the newRedScare here.
Also wake me when the DNC actually does something for the people as opposed to grandstanding.
I suspect I will be sleeping for just about forever.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Friday July 26, @11:30PM
The story helps to point out that the individual states are all guilty of criminal negligence. The voting machine manufacturers are guilty of the same. The RNC and DNC are criminally negligent. The feds are criminally negligent. WTF are we doing all around the world? Meddling in elections. WTF do we expect the competition to do in response? Meddle in elections. WTF are our systems so insecure? Criminal negligence.
And, there are no innocent people in sight. Start with all the sheeple, who complacently accept all the myriad security faults with the computers on their own desks. Let's just give the election system a 3-finger salute, and reboot it one more time. Yep, that's the answer to all of our security problems!!
When do we take any of the odd-ball people's demands for security standards in software seriously?
“The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.” — Margaret Thatcher
Or important news about the state of our local system such as: https://soylentnews.org/submit.pl?op=viewsub&subid=35252¬e=&title=Cosmic+Ray+Update%3A+New+Results+From+the+Moon [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by shortscreen on Friday July 26, @11:53PM
Where FUD equals progress?
How about we stop pretending that our poo doesn't stink? The "heart" of our democracy is sickly and dysfunctional, and lashing out at the Russia scapegoat can't fix it.
Besides, if DHS is competent then during the three years they were working on this glorius report they must have come up with a bullet-proof plan to guard against any further "election hacking"