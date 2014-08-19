from the are-you-"kid"ding? dept.
Anti-natalists: The people who want you to stop having babies
They believe humans shouldn't have children. Who are the anti-natalists - and how far are they willing to push their ideas?
"Wouldn't it just be better to blow a hole in the side of the earth and just have done with everything?" Thomas, 29, lives in the east of England, and although his idea of blowing up the world is something of a thought experiment, he is certain about one thing - humans should not have babies, and our species should gradually go extinct.
It's a philosophy called anti-natalism. While the idea dates back to ancient Greece, it has recently been given a huge boost by social media. On Facebook and Reddit, there are dozens of anti-natalist groups, some with thousands of members. On Reddit, r/antinatalism has nearly 35,000 members, while just one of the dozens of Facebook groups with an anti-natalist theme has more than 6,000.
They are scattered around the world and have a variety of reasons for their beliefs. Among them are concerns about genetic inheritance, not wanting children to suffer, the concept of consent, and worries about overpopulation and the environment. But they are united in their desire to stop human procreation. And although they are a fringe movement, some of their views, particularly on the state of the earth, are increasingly creeping into mainstream discussion. While not an anti-natalist, the Duke of Sussex recently said he and his wife were planning to have a maximum of two children, because of environmental concerns.
(Score: 2) by EJ on Wednesday August 14, @03:39AM (1 child)
As with anything, extremism is bad. I feel like the majority of people should not have children. If you do have children, I think you should sterilize yourself after one. (Maybe preserve your genetic material in case that first child dies) We need to drop down to below 1 billion total humans. After that, maybe we can relax a little as long as we make sure to maintain a stable population below 1 billion.
If you look at the carbon footprint of everything on the planet, the carbon footprint of a single human being is the greatest of all.
(Score: 2) by ilPapa on Wednesday August 14, @03:47AM
What is the carbon footprint of a sweaty, fat, degenerate president? Asking for a friend.
(Score: 2) by qzm on Wednesday August 14, @03:47AM (1 child)
Its not just about children, but who is having them.
Have a look at statistics on number of children versus average IQ, and it is telling.
We are rapidly breeding intelligence out of the human race - basically a reverse survival of the fittest...
Is there a solution? almost certainly not - but its a pretty basic problem really.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday August 14, @03:50AM
