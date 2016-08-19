from the it's-a-joke-son dept.
COPENHAGEN (The Borowitz Report)—After rebuffing Donald J. Trump's hypothetical proposal to purchase Greenland, the government of Denmark has announced that it would be interested in buying the United States instead.
"As we have stated, Greenland is not for sale," a spokesperson for the Danish government said on Friday. "We have noted, however, that during the Trump regime, pretty much everything in the United States, including its government, has most definitely been for sale."
"Denmark would be interested in purchasing the United States in its entirety, with the exception of its government," the spokesperson added.
A key provision of the purchase offer, the spokesperson said, would be the relocation of Donald Trump to another country "to be determined," with Russia and North Korea cited as possible destinations.
If Denmark's bid for the United States is accepted, the Scandinavian nation has ambitious plans for its new acquisition. "We believe that by giving the U.S. an educational system and national health care, it could be transformed from a vast land mass into a great nation," the spokesperson said.
Attention Denmark: at least our politicians are for sale, regardless of party affiliation, to purchasers both foreign and domestic.
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Friday August 16, @09:30PM (4 children)
Can we get a bottle of booze and a couple of good bus tokens?
(Score: 4, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @09:35PM (2 children)
If they throw in some Danish butter cookies, I think we have a deal.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @02:32AM (1 child)
Danish women are pretty damn hot too. I know because I am half Danish. Unlike American women, they aren't typically obese either and definitely don't speak "hood" ghetto lingo.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @05:28AM
After the flood of immigrants they do now
(Score: 3, Informative) by dry on Saturday August 17, @06:30AM
Well the war between Canada and Denmark consists of each side landing on Hans Island, drinking the other sides booze, replacing the flag and leaving their own bottle of booze. CC in the case of Canada and Schnapps in the case of Denmark. Things have heated up with a new front on Google lately.
https://www.businessinsider.com/canada-and-denmark-whiskey-war-over-hans-island-2016-1/ [businessinsider.com]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hans_Island [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Friday August 16, @09:30PM
Relocate the president. I had to Laugh Out Loud for that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @09:36PM (1 child)
Welcome the viking overlords.
Free butter cookies for life, and it's all yours.
I also suggest you build a wall against the barbarians to the south, where trump's ancestors crawled out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @05:24AM
Plenty of lego bricks to build one.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Improbus on Friday August 16, @09:37PM
Unless you have a receipt you can't return it.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday August 16, @09:40PM (1 child)
You can lead a horse to water, but it's much more difficult to make a vast land ass into a great nation.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @11:55PM
vast lard ass
(Score: 4, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @09:41PM (5 children)
Canada says they'll throw in justin bieber in the bargain, at absolutely no charge.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @10:08PM
If I was Canada I would be worried. With Greenland on American hands they'd be completely surrounded.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday August 17, @01:04AM
We'll PAY you to off Celine Dion.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Saturday August 17, @01:28AM (1 child)
As much as a dealbreaker that Justin Bieber would be in normal circumstances...
As long as Trump was still sent to Russia or North Korea, I would accept Bieber with open arms.
M.R.W.A. - Make Racism Wrong Again
(Score: 4, Funny) by krishnoid on Saturday August 17, @01:46AM
This is starting to sound like a weird cross between a barter deal and a prisoner exchange.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @02:35AM
Take the other Justin too please...the one pretending to be Prime Minister. Thank you!
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @09:48PM (36 children)
It is ridiculous how governments are responding to fake news now. Look how crazy Trump is! He wants to buy Greenland! All based on what? Basically an anonymous rumor.
And what is so crazy about the idea anyway? Denmark is in for some big financial troubles soon if the negative interest rates popping up over there are any indication. They are spending way more on Greenland every year than they get in taxes...
(Score: 5, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @09:53PM (8 children)
It is ridiculous that somebody responding to a post can’t even be bothered to click the link and discover that The Borowitz Report is satire and clearly says so right at the top of the page.
You are precisely disproving your own point.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @10:01PM (4 children)
No, Greenland's government responded:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2019/08/16/trumps-reported-interest-acquiring-greenland-triggers-colonialism-comparisons-backlash-europe/ [washingtonpost.com]
(Score: 2) by legont on Friday August 16, @11:33PM (3 children)
Greenland gets about $5000 per citizen from Denmark in direct subsidies. This does not include other expenses such as protection of the land. True, the US does the protection mostly, but by maritime law an island basically belongs to whoever protects it.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @11:47PM (2 children)
What about birdlaw?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @02:38AM (1 child)
What about common law?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @05:32AM
Greenland and Denmark have been in bed for a very long time. By common law they are partners.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @10:04PM
And here is the motive for the fake news:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2019/08/16/trumps-reported-interest-acquiring-greenland-triggers-colonialism-comparisons-backlash-europe/ [washingtonpost.com]
(Score: 2) by Coward, Anonymous on Friday August 16, @11:20PM
So GP's headline is right. It's a stretch to assume people will click a link to discover that a story is frivolous.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by edIII on Saturday August 17, @09:56PM
In all fairness, it was funny as hell at Trump's expense. Trumpers, predictably, come out to defend him (along with Russian bots/trolls). Who has normalized such communications between governments and public officials? Why, it's Trump again :)
So I don't find it that much of a stretch that a Trump supporter would launch themselves into a tirade over Denmark acting exactly like Trump on the Internet. Which is to say, devaluing people, spreading lies, lobbing insults, and bestowing derisive nicknames like we're all on a playground of 5 year old children.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @10:05PM (11 children)
I guess there is nothing crazy about it if you're the kind of person who also don't think it's crazy that Denmark would buy USA. I mean look at that Dow Jones index, you will need the money!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @10:08PM (5 children)
How so?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @10:23PM (4 children)
Like so.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @10:32PM (3 children)
Did you mean because it is so high? Because it is ridiculously high.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @10:44PM (2 children)
Dude, like, yeah. I'm so ridiculously high. Like so high.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @10:52PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFJm9fhqKhQ [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @11:12PM
Well, we can print as much as we want.
Everyone else has to work for it.
That's the blessing of being the world's reserve currency.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @11:03PM (1 child)
Hmm, DJIA will be wacky until it hits. Major collapse on the horizon. Probably money to be made for a few more months yet (maybe a year?), wild week this week tho. My impression from Marketwatch's blag is that the bond yield curve inverting is the real canary in the coal mine.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @11:11PM
I've been following financial doom porn for a decade. Don't be so certain it will play out the way you think. During the real collapse stocks will go up, very high up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @05:35AM (2 children)
To be fair, it won't be the first state or island the US has purchased.
Alaska?
Louisiana?
Texas?
Why not buy Greenland? They certainly could afford it. Buy now before China does!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @06:37AM
Florida $1
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @05:22PM
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5d572be6870c8f00179e05de [infowars.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @10:09PM (13 children)
So close!
As for ballooning debt you might want to double check where you're standing...
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @10:35PM (12 children)
The US will never pay that debt (without hyperinflation), but now it looks like a game of "when running from a bear, you just need to be faster than the other guy".
And Trump is CRAZY, you see? So don't think he is going to back down in this game of chicken.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @10:42PM
Sorry, I see there are no bears in Denmark : https://www.quora.com/Are-there-bears-in-Denmark [quora.com]
Bear: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bear [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @10:52PM (10 children)
The size of the debt isn't that big, we could pay it off, the problem is that it's mostly the result of irresponsible spending on tax breaks for the rich and defense. The US GDP is something like 20tn as of last year. The US debt is roughly 22tn right now.
Families commonly go 6 to 7x their annual income in debt to buy a house. The US isn't anywhere near that leveraged at the present.
In practice, we wouldn't want to pay it all off as there would be negative consequences, but we could pay it off within 10 years if we wanted to. And probably quicker if we really wanted to.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @11:14PM (1 child)
Sure... meanwhile governments are being forced to sell off their assets, etc and it is still never enough to even prevent growth of the debt. The US is very near undeniable ponzi territory where all new debt is used to pay interest on the old debt.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @10:46PM
incorrect. New debt is used to reduce taxes on the highest earners. The old debt keeps increasing.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday August 17, @01:29AM (7 children)
And entitlements. 40% roughly of US spending is on that as opposed to about 20% for military spending.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday August 17, @04:23AM (3 children)
(Score: 3, Informative) by barbara hudson on Saturday August 17, @03:35PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @10:48PM (1 child)
One day they will start calling your 401k an "entitlement" and take it away to pay for tax cuts. Then you'll get it.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday August 18, @01:05AM
More likely to pay for Social Security and other out of control entitlements.
You're not going to find tax cuts that amount to 50% (and growing!) share of federal spending.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Saturday August 17, @03:39PM
Yes, that money is spent to actually run those programs, but it is also primarily paid for directly by the collection of premiums to those "insurance" programs as payroll withholdings.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @11:07PM (1 child)
"entitlements"
Get fucked, the vast majority of welfare recipients are NOT fraudulent.
If you don't understand why social services are important for the poor and disadvantaged then you should really go get a degree in world history. Or you can just look at all the 1st world countries that spend less and have better outcomes, that should be a nice clue bat to reboot your head.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday August 18, @01:30AM
I also get why curbing those services is essential to a functioning society.
Well, perhaps we ought to look into that rather than pointlessly accuse me of nonsense when you just made a very important point for my argument? Yes, there are countries (and for that matter, US states) that manage to do much more with less. People seem strangely incurious about that other than to mention it in passing as some sort of imaginary rebuttal.
(Score: 4, Funny) by SomeGuy on Friday August 16, @10:41PM
Of course this is fake news. China already owns the U.S. and China is not looking to sell anything other than cell phones.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @09:50PM (2 children)
To explore alternative societies and economic systems to replace the capitalist system that melted the ice. Vast tracks of new open land will be available and only those who truly believe in the new system will make the effort to head out there.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @10:23PM
True, there is always a silver lining. All power [marxists.org] to the Greenland soviets [wikipedia.org]! The fledgling worker's state could manufacture and sell seasteads. "Permanent revolution got you down? Buy a Galt's Gulch modular seastead today!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @12:44PM
It already is a different kind of economy
https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2019/08/trump-wants-buy-greenland-apparently/596263/ [theatlantic.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @10:33PM (10 children)
and invests in Greenland
Moron-In-Chief shits bricks and expects the grunts to just BUY the place.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @10:49PM (8 children)
If the PRC China actually played "long game", they would have bought off good will of their neighboring countries now that they have some muscle. economic, financial, and military. Instead, they act the new rich, bullying any and everyone they think they can. Vietnam, fella commie country, hates them. Pakistan, ally of convenience (against the common enemy India) hates them. Central Asians hate them for how they persecute Uighurs. Philipphines, Malaisia, Indonesia hate them. Hongkongers are in protest as in the news. Taiwan #1.
I mean, Africans, Russians, you name it, nobody like PRC.
Nobody like the Chinese (i.e., PRC). And they will pay.
(Score: 2) by legont on Friday August 16, @11:38PM (4 children)
Nobody likes the US either. To be hated is the fate of an empire.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @11:51PM (1 child)
I cannot disagree.
However, America is a young country, so forgive them for their lack of wisdom.
China, you would think they would know better, the Roman Empire of East Asia. But then, with commie craze, their Cultural Revolution, alll their ancient wisdom was destroyed.
Commie China spewing 5k years of CHinese civilization is tradgic-comic, Dumb fucks.
(Score: 2) by legont on Saturday August 17, @01:09AM
Actually, China willingly refused to become an empire at some point and then paid for it dearly when British attacked. I'd think that they see their lesson exactly the opposite way.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by quietus on Saturday August 17, @09:09AM (1 child)
Not really -- I remember the USA being very popular in the nineties; and the election of Obama giving a tremendous boost again (with regards to Western Europe). Where things started to turn was with the run-up to the Iraq war and things like the the surrender-monkey, toothless-and-corrupt-UN and old-europe memes, and Clinton's "we'll glaze them over" Iran comment.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @05:26PM
Being happy for Obama just shows how stupid and brainwashed western Europe is. Look at England and Sweden replacing their own people with musrats and home erectus hybrids.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @01:26AM (2 children)
I hate to break it to you, but much (most?) of the world doesn't like the US, either. Many individual Americans are decent people, but far too many aren't and the country as a whole is a very dislikable planet-mate.
A friend recently shared an image [funnyjunk.com] with me that nicely sums things up. For those who can't be bothered to look (or in case the link breaks at some point, it consists to two images and two labels.
How America sees itself: (photo of Superman)
Reality: (smarmy photo of the Homelander, from the recent TV series version of The Boys)
(Score: 1) by NPC-131072 on Saturday August 17, @01:44AM (1 child)
It's okay, we don't like you either. This is also true for those of us on the morally superior left who don't even like ourselves. Don't worry; as proclaimed by Runaway's twin, we'll rename Greenland [youtube.com] upon purchase. Fuck yeah!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @11:11PM
Wouldn't it be funny if conservatives actually evolved their world views after trolling as liberals?
They have special tools [amazon.com] to help you speed up the process these days.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @06:07AM
I found the Commie. Look at the good will your Commie allies are doing in Hong Kong right now.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by braddollar on Friday August 16, @10:57PM (2 children)
Does something from the andy borowitz deserve the politics label?
I mean it's funny, and a second after being misled by the headline and seeing borowitz I know it's satire, but really shouldn't it get labeled as satire instead of politics? I'd just prefer clarity of obfuscation for the sake of laughs.
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Saturday August 17, @03:13AM (1 child)
Yeah, I was confused too. Are we running satire stories deliberately now? If so, I think they should have their own label, which should appear in the headline. I just skimmed the content without noticing the "Borowitz Report" think listed at the start, so I assumed it was potentially real. Which would have been hilarious if Denmark actually responded this way.
Seriously -- I'm all for running some humor articles. But if it's satire, and it's not April 1st, it needs to be identified as such.
(Score: 3, Touché) by janrinok on Saturday August 17, @04:55AM
It might be seen as saying a lot about how people currently view the USA if they cannot tell satire from fact.
I'm a European and I began laughing as soon as I saw the title. Perhaps we haven't lost the ability to laugh at ourselves yet.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 2) by Coward, Anonymous on Friday August 16, @11:24PM (2 children)
Maybe Danish eco-terrorists will attack the US, and in response, the USA will extract its blood-price by taking over Greenland.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @12:29AM (1 child)
Just remember that Greenland isn't all that it looks like on the map--that Mercator Projection really distorts land area near the poles.
(Score: 2) by Coward, Anonymous on Saturday August 17, @05:22AM
It's still big enough that adding it to the US would make the US overtake Canada for total area. And it would make those people shut up who say China is bigger than the US, because the Great Lakes don't count.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday August 17, @01:26AM (4 children)
So would the people of the United States.
Positive: Mistaken, at the top of one's voice. -- Ambrose Bierce
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Saturday August 17, @01:44AM (2 children)
Too bad the elite has ensured they can't afford it.
It sadly reminds me of the quote "Those who make peaceful revolution impossible, make a violent one inevitable".
(Score: 2) by Acabatag on Saturday August 17, @03:59AM (1 child)
My turntable makes 33-1/3 revolutions possible each minute.
Spin. And spin around again.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @01:51PM
That's why turntables are unlikely to turn violent.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @03:20AM
How much in Danegeld?
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @02:30AM
The USA subsumed Mexico and the whole South American continent. Who's going to buy the 'new' USA? On second thought, who'd want to?
How to steal a city: Montes v. City of Yakima - https://www.aclu-wa.org/cases/montes-v-city-yakima-0 [aclu-wa.org]
How to steal a state budget: McCleary, et al. v. State of Washington - Supreme Court Case Number 84362-7: https://www.courts.wa.gov/appellate_trial_courts/supremecourt/?fa=supremecourt.mccleary_education [wa.gov]
(Score: 2) by Acabatag on Saturday August 17, @03:57AM (1 child)
Let's sell to the Danish. It can be a deal like the recent Tumblr deal, where Yahoo bought Tumblr for 1.1 billion and has no resold it for 300 million.
The Danish can shoulder the national debt, then we'll buy it back cheap.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Saturday August 17, @03:44PM
300 million? Where did you get that number.
Most of the articles I have seen say the sale price is reported to be under $3 million.
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Saturday August 17, @06:03AM
Putin "infinity dared" the UK to sail as much Royal Navy firepower as it could muster to Hong Kong and re-take it. Without googling, can you tell if that's real? I don't even know what's real news and what's The Onion any more.
(Score: 0, Troll) by jmichaelhudsondotnet on Saturday August 17, @08:06AM
This is dialogue, which we get precious little of because our media systems are built on the principle of babbling at people or babbling people babbling at each other.
Troompa made a huge propaganda error in giving the danes a chance to respond at all, as they are more clever than his entire team of israel-approved stooges.
He should have started out by declaring the danish president a holocaust denier like they did to silence the labor party in the u.k.
So it's good to see they are making mistakes, but I know they are actually not. All of this talk really is intended to distract from the central undeniable fact that the united states military and police allowed a foreign country's spies to rape and traffic underaged american girls in order to operate Victoria's Secret. And that the name of this country is Israel. Israel admits no wrong and if anyone is talking about anything Israel did wrong, within 24 hours there will be an event that disrupts that discussion emanating from CNN.
But this time there will be no disruption.
#weknowthesecret
#pickaside
#ehudbarak&epstein
Close Victoria's Secret with nonviolent direct action, protest the police and newspapers until the companies assets are confiscated and used to compensate victims and investigate political corruption and human trafficking by elites on yachts.
I also propose today a new law where if you have a yacht, it can be inspected at any time and the people on it have to be accounted for.
Having a yacht does not mean you can break all laws.
This entire denmark event is to distract from the epstein scandal, so I am only offtopic in the sense that this entire topic is off topic.
(Score: 2) by ilPapa on Saturday August 17, @01:41PM
I'm thinking maybe we can work out a three-country swap, where we let Russia invade Finland, who then signs it to a two-year deal and gives Denmark a first-round pick and we get Greenland and an option on years 2 & 3 of Iceland's rookie contract.
Hey, this international diplomacy stuff is easy! Maybe I'll get to work on that trade war. Now watch this putt...
You are still welcome on my lawn.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @03:24PM (1 child)
1. Free people can't be sold.
2. A well-armed populace can't be subjects.
3. They can have California. Fuck those morons.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @04:46PM
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5d576dd7e4b056fafd0c08db?test_ad=readmo_test&guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly9vbGQucmVkZGl0LmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAANlTkXnp_ihR7MscZSca8EkIb7arkilWe6w_bsf-SHe7cnJrNCd7PB3Pj0Knt8LB0lxTK9OBbCVm9-fNPol5nuFAWZ45yGiXksg6HHp0qLnlAUBWpy8N7kQIzWSVbz7c5A6bdApDmNo5AWNT2R7yxDghT1oEFTGUvib3efCe6rq8 [huffpost.com]
Such freedom, much wow. Clueless person still thinks US is all about freedom. Those are just the advertising slogan, and like all advertising it is a bunch of lies. More free than NK I guess, but Trump just loves widdle kim so I wouldn't bank on that comparison for long.