19/08/19/2131230 story
posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday August 20, @12:47AM
from the and-then? dept.
Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd
The proposal is part of Sanders' broader plan for police reform.
Wait, they used WOODY HARRELSON as a template? And I'm not sure why facial recognition is the focus here, when I feel that the end of providing military equipment to police forces is much more impactful a change.
Source: https://www.theverge.com/2019/8/19/20812032/bernie-sanders-facial-recognition-police-ban-surveillance-reform
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 20, @12:49AM
Be disruptive and innovate the facial recognition algorithm with crowdsourcing. In other words, bring in witnesses to do police lineups.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 20, @12:55AM (2 children)
The police will just subpoena the data off all IOT devices in a 5 mile radius.
What the state cannot do legally, they simply outsources.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 20, @01:01AM (1 child)
Private security cameras are numerous, but since when did facial recognition become a standard feature?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 20, @01:05AM
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/aug/18/facial-recognition-is-now-rampant-implications-for-our-freedom-are-chilling [theguardian.com]
It's becoming more common.
That wasn't the article I remembered seeing a couple days ago, so if someone can find a better one, thanks.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 20, @12:56AM (2 children)
Every politician makes all sorts of promises that people want during campaign times. Expect more. Pretty soon you may see the following proposals similar to what we have seen in the past.
Patent lengths need to be shortened. We need to figure out a way to get rid of all the junk patents.
Copyright lengths need to be reduced.
We need to expand fair use.
Trump even saying we need to reduce surveillance by asking 'Congress to Reauthorize NSA’s Deactivated Call Records Program'
As soon as elections are over these ideas are long forgotten and it's back to business as usual. Tell the people what they want to hear during elections then act in corporate interests and expand government surveillance after.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 20, @01:24AM
Except look at voting records. Some politicians are more full of shit than others. Sanders has a solid record of standing for what he believes in. As POTUS he will have limited power and I'm sure some issues will be more complicated when he gets the detailed national security info, but that is the same for every candidate.
The push for apathy is strong with the trolls.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday August 20, @01:30AM
Yes, it's a campaign promise. Take it for whatever that's worth.
On the other hand:
1. Bernie Sanders historically has been willing to put his votes and whatever clout he can muster where his mouth is. That's in large part because his campaign funding model is completely different from the standard "spend 2/3 of your time dialing for $2800 checks" plan that most politicians on both sides of the aisle use.
2. Sanders also has a habit of making ideas that were seen as "too radical" seem a lot more mainstream than they used to be, which could conceivably eventually make a policy change happen. As an example of this, his Medicare For All plan hasn't changed all that much in the last 4 years, but Democrats who wouldn't touch that idea with a 20' pole a few years ago are now all clamoring to pretend to agree with it.
3. If it's winning politics to support these kinds of reforms, and losing politics to oppose them, even politicians might be able to figure that out and act accordingly.
Is it a guarantee? Heck no. Is it useful? Yes.
Yakko: "All is strange and vague." Dot: "Are we dead?" Yakko: "Or is this Ohio?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 20, @01:18AM (3 children)
There's a middle ground between "total surveillance of everyone everywhere" and "total ban on this technology." We already have a very effective precedent for this in the form of wiretapping laws. Yes, the police can do wiretaps, but only when they need to. What is needed is a useful law that establishes fair ground rules.
Getting rid of police militarization is a good idea pretty much start to finish, though. The police don't need tanks.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday August 20, @01:30AM (2 children)
Why do you hate MIC-style capitalism? If there's no buyer for old stuff, how can they justify the maintenance costs passed on the tax-payers? Do you want to see jobs being lost? Destitute people not able to pay the taxes used to finance the maintenance of those tanks? (grin)
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday August 20, @01:45AM (1 child)
I find your flippant attitude concerning.
Of course the Police need tanks. What if they come across some teenagers smoking pot in a park at night?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday August 20, @01:47AM
Nuke them from orbit.
(Score: 1, Troll) by GlennC on Tuesday August 20, @01:26AM (1 child)
Senator Sanders (whom I refer to as Senator Sellout) is only looking to milk as many suckers as he can before he gets his payoff from the Party, then he's going to quit. That was his plan in 2016, and he's repeating it now.
Senator Sellout knows that tech geeks have money, so he's pandering to them. Then, after Uncle Joe Biden gets the nomination, the "Democrats" will browbeat the suckers that bought Senator Sellout's snake oil, telling them to "vote Blue no matter who."
Frankly, we're screwed at this point.
The only gods that have ever been truly worshipped are wealth and power. Others are just cover.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday August 20, @01:41AM
That's the second time in recent days I have seen that view shared.
You should make your mind up whether it's the party or the tech companies that are going "pay him off" though.
Also, the Fox News talking point is actually that it's all the campaign contributions he steals, so you have not been listening.
Anyway, the US is not going to elect Bernie, he's too old. Who the hell would elect someone in their seventies?