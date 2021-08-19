from the That's-Amore! dept.
According to BNN, Baltic News Network, quoting Al Jazeera reporting, the Italian government has collapsed.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has resigned following a decision by the far-right League party to present a no-confidence motion in the 14-month old coalition government.
The move on Tuesday leaves Italy in a political vacuum until President Sergio Mattarella decides whether to form a new coalition or call an election after talks with parties in the coming days.
Mattarella charged Conte with heading a caretaker administration after he handed in his resignation, pending consultations on a new government which are set to begin at 14:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The crisis began on August 8 when Matteo Salvini, the head of the League party, declared his alliance with the anti-establishment Five-Star Movement was dead and called for elections, a move he hopes will make him prime minister.
Addressing parliament on the turmoil unleashed by the League's move, Conte accused Salvini, who is also deputy prime minister and interior minister, of trying to drag down the coalition for personal and political gain, and putting the nation at risk of financial instability.
"I'm ending this government experience here," Conte, who does not belong to either of the coalition parties, said in his almost hour-long speech to the chamber.
Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 22, @01:56AM
what's new?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_prime_ministers_of_Italy_by_time_in_office [wikipedia.org]
Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 22, @02:00AM
Rightwing nationalism being successfully tossed aside before people got killed. New and different, now if the US can git'er done before we go literally Nazi.
Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 22, @02:12AM
Hear! Hear!
Get out and vote, fellow USA citizens.
Get active politically and take democracy back into the hands of the people, instead of the corp.'s and donors.
Check out wolf-pac.com to get money out of politics.
fustakrakich on Thursday August 22, @01:58AM
Somebody's trying to make the American system look extremely stable
Pslytely Psycho on Thursday August 22, @02:00AM
"Coalition of Right-Wing, Anti-Establishment Parties "
So, they achieved their goal?
The Trump Presidency, an attempt to make Nixon look respectable......