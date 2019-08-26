Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 19 submissions in the queue.
Politics

Brazil Rejects G7 Aid for Amazon Forest Fires

posted by martyb on Wednesday August 28, @04:22AM   Printer-friendly
from the fiddling-while-the-Amazon-burns dept.
News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Brazil Says It Will Reject Millions in Amazon Aid Pledged at G7

Hours after leaders of some of the world's wealthiest countries pledged more than $22 million to help combat fires in the Amazon rainforest, Brazil's government angrily rejected the offer, in effect telling the other nations to mind their own business — only to later lay out potential terms for the aid's acceptance.

President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil expressed his ire in a series of Twitter posts on Monday, and specifically criticized and taunted President Emmanuel Macron of France, who had announced the aid package at the Group of 7 summit meeting. Their comments extended a verbal feud between the two leaders.

But early the next day, Mr. Bolsonaro offered possible terms for the acceptance of the aid package when he spoke to reporters in the capital, Brasília.

He said that if Mr. Macron withdrew "insults made to my person," and what Mr. Bolsonaro interpreted as insinuations that Brazil does not have sovereignty over the Amazon, he would reconsider.

[...][Mr. Bolsonaro later rejected the aid package offered by Group of 7 nations, citing Mr. Macron's remarks.]

Original Submission


«  PHP Central Europe Conference Collapses Over Diversity Concerns
Brazil Rejects G7 Aid for Amazon Forest Fires | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)