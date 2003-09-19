from the Ruh-Roh!-What-happens-now? dept.
Boris Johnson loses Parliamentary majority, faces Brexit showdown
Britain's Parliament returns from its summer recess and is facing a titanic showdown over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plans to leave the European Union. Here's what we know:
● Johnson has lost his majority in Parliament, with the defection of Conservative Phillip Lee to the Liberal Democrats.
● The opposition, including members of Johnson's party, is seeking to pass legislation to delay Brexit.
● Johnson has said that if his foes succeed he will call early elections.
List of prime ministers of the United Kingdom by length of tenure
#54: George Canning, 119 days (1827)
#55: Boris Johnson, 40 days (Incumbent) (2019)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 04, @04:25AM (4 children)
UK people or experts, check me on this: doesn't he need a 2/3 vote of Parliament to call elections?
(Score: 2) by juggs on Wednesday September 04, @04:38AM (1 child)
Correct. 2/3 majority required for the PM to call for it or simple majority in case of no confidence.
ref
https://www.parliament.uk/education/about-your-parliament/general-elections/ [parliament.uk]
Given how the UK politicians seem to be delighting in doing anything other than getting on with the job at hand it would likely be a successful motion. That gives them some time to not get on with the job at hand by faffing about grandstanding for a month or so in an election run up.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday September 04, @04:43AM
Seems to me that if they do neither of the two but just continue to grandstand for the whole term, the time to not get on with the job at hand is maximized.
Just sayin'.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 04, @04:43AM (1 child)
He does. Jeremy Corbyn says he will allow elections to be called, but only with a guarantee that there will not be a no-deal Brexit. So, that's probably not happening soon. Normally there'd be a no-confidence vote at this point, but since the Queen has suspended Parliament, there's perhaps not enough time, unless it can happen before September 9.
The situation is very, very strange.
(Score: 2) by Mainframe Bloke on Wednesday September 04, @04:45AM
There is a small possibility of a different route:
I read on the BBC that he (or whoever follows him if he's gone soon) can submit a bill to have an election on a specific date, in which case only a simple majority is needed.
From https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-46393399: [bbc.com] [bbc.com]
"Theoretically, there is another way he could achieve his goal. A short new law specifying the date of an early general election would require only a simple majority and not need two-thirds of MPs."
Either way, I reckon he's toast but I don't get a vote...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 04, @05:04AM
1. Brexit will never happen, for the European Union is just a Soviet Union ver. 2.0
2. New king will abolish the constitution for good, but a very serious crisis must be engineered to achieve that.