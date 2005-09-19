from the start-counting-the-pennies,-er,-yen dept.
Trump's 15 percent tariff on Chinese goods kicks in
It's the first day of September, marked by a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports, which went into effect Sunday. In latest escalation of the trade war with China, the Trump administration has slapped a 15% tariff on $112 billion worth of Chinese goods (PDF), something consumers can expect to feel when buying everything from milk to diapers to some China-manufactured tech products like the Apple Watch.
But on Aug. 13, the USTR said it would offer a temporary reprieve to a batch of about $160 billion products (PDF) like laptops and cellphones. Those goods won't be subject to the new tariffs until Dec. 15 -- an attempt to blunt the impact of the duties on the holiday shopping season. Trump later raised the new tariff on Chinese goods to a 15% rate rather than the initial 10%.
China retaliated Sunday with its own tariff plan taking effect at 12:01 p.m. local time. It's rolling out higher tariffs in stages on a total of about $75 billion in US goods like soybeans and crude oil. It'll also resume an extra 25% duty on cars imported from the US on Dec. 15.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 05, @05:04PM (1 child)
Trump: The Chinese are paying these tariffs, not Americans.
Also Trump: Don't tariff these till after the Christmas shopping is done, as we don't want the tariffs to hurt the shopping season.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 05, @05:20PM
You mean the Chinese don't buy your Christmas gifts for you?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by The Shire on Thursday September 05, @05:16PM (3 children)
As mentioned, Trump added a huge swath of goods to an exclusion list prior to this tariff going into effect that will make this a much smaller pill to swallow for the upcoming Christmas season. Products in this group include, for example, cell phones, laptop computers, video game consoles, certain toys, computer monitors, and certain items of footwear and clothing. All in all consumers will barely notice this but it definitely turns the heat up on China.
Also worth noting is that Trump made a trade deal with Japan's Prime Minister Abe at the G7 meeting to purchase a lot of the agricultural produce that China originally signed an agreement to purchase and then backed out on. Trump also entered into a trade deal with Brazil to buy our ethanol, further helping US farmers.
And lastly, remember that tariffs are basically revenue to the government and can help pay subsidies that go out to farmers. It's pretty much a win for the US.
You can hate Trump all you want as a person, lots of people do, but he's making all the right moves to improve the US economy. He's not a likeable person but he's a shrewd businessman.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday September 05, @05:22PM
It's not like an experiment of this sort has never been done before. How did the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act work out? Let's see ... yes, Smoot-Hawley put the Great in the Great Depression.
Make Depression Great Again!
(Score: 2) by black6host on Thursday September 05, @05:22PM (1 child)
Sure, but who's footing the bill for the "revenue to the government" to pay subsidies? It ain't China... And I doubt the manufacturers are going to eat the costs as a favor to the consumer.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 05, @05:28PM
The manufacturers outsourced everything to China to save a buck, now it's coming back to bite them in the ass. Apple can eat shit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 05, @05:57PM
Let's suppose I am a big and well established global corporation, producing some stuff for consumers. And being so, I am asking myself, Which market provides more consumers, USA or China?