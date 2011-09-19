from the with-great-power-comes-great-responsibility dept.
At The Hill,
Washington Monthly Executive Editor Gilad Edelman said the perception of Silicon Valley has shifted dramatically among Democrats and Republicans since the 2016 presidential election.
Edelman told Hill.TV that the industry was relatively insulated from criticism and viewed favorably by both parties until President Trump's surprise victory over Hillary Clinton, saying his win "really scrambled a lot these beliefs and intuitions."
"Silicon Valley seems to have gone from an industry with no enemies to an industry with no friends," Edelman said during an interview on "Rising."
"Democrats realized that whatever the CEOs of Google or Facebook might think, these platforms seems to have facilitated Donald Trump's election," he added. "On the right, the fact that Trump could get elected while breaking from some pretty serious orthodoxies — at least superficially on economic matters — meant that maybe there was more room to criticize corporate business practices than conservatives had previously thought."
As evidenced by the outcome of a very close race, the Trump campaign used the tools more effectively than the Clinton campaign - just like the Obama campaign used the tools more effectively than McCain campaign in 2008.
I have a suggestion for both parties: how about you quit playing the power optimization games shooting for a 50.1% electoral win while maximizing lobbyist funding output, and just run a campaign that gives the voters what they want?