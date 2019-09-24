More (and ongoing) developments on the Whistleblower/Ukraine thing:

House Speaker Pelosi has begun an inquiry into impeachment of the president:

https://www.npr.org/2019/09/24/763700264/trumps-ukraine-call-may-be-game-changer-on-impeachment

The (live at the time of this submission: 2019-09-26 14:30 UTC) House Intelligence interview of the Acting Director of National Security:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/world-us-canada-49841920

The unclassified-version of the whistleblower complaint was released:

https://intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/20190812_-_whistleblower_complaint_unclass.pdf

As was the memo/pseudo-transcript (not 100% guaranteed as they are hand-typed, no recordings of calls are made any more in the US in the aftermath of Watergate) on the call between Presidents Trump and Zelenskyy[*]:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Unclassified09.2019.pdf

[*] Yes, Zelenskyy, see: Zelensky, Zelenskiy, Zelenskyy: spelling confusion doesn't help Ukraine.