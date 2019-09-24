Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Politics

Impeachment Inquiry, House Intelligence Inquiry, Whistleblower Complaint, and Notes of Call

posted by martyb on Saturday September 28, @06:24AM   Printer-friendly
from the Politics dept.
News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

More (and ongoing) developments on the Whistleblower/Ukraine thing:

House Speaker Pelosi has begun an inquiry into impeachment of the president:
https://www.npr.org/2019/09/24/763700264/trumps-ukraine-call-may-be-game-changer-on-impeachment

The (live at the time of this submission: 2019-09-26 14:30 UTC) House Intelligence interview of the Acting Director of National Security:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/world-us-canada-49841920

The unclassified-version of the whistleblower complaint was released:
https://intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/20190812_-_whistleblower_complaint_unclass.pdf

As was the memo/pseudo-transcript (not 100% guaranteed as they are hand-typed, no recordings of calls are made any more in the US in the aftermath of Watergate) on the call between Presidents Trump and Zelenskyy[*]:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Unclassified09.2019.pdf

[*] Yes, Zelenskyy, see: Zelensky, Zelenskiy, Zelenskyy: spelling confusion doesn't help Ukraine.

Original Submission


«  Earliest Signs Of Life: Scientists Find Microbial Remains In Ancient Rocks
Impeachment Inquiry, House Intelligence Inquiry, Whistleblower Complaint, and Notes of Call | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 28, @06:31AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 28, @06:31AM (#899815)

    Trump said he would release all the classified jfk stuff years ago, what happwned?

    .

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday September 28, @06:37AM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Saturday September 28, @06:37AM (#899817) Journal

    Indeed we did learn the hard lessons of Watergate. *sheesh*

    The decline continues. I dread to think what comes after this guy...

    --
    That is not my dog.
(1)