Left-leaning Fernandez hails government of people, but central bank currency move shows no quick fix to economic woes.
Fernandez's win unleashed euphoria in parts of Buenos Aires, as supporters cruised the streets honking their car horns, and a wave of people surged towards the neighbourhood of Chacarita, where the official victory party was being held.
Speaking to supporters at his party's headquarters, Fernandez thanked voters for showing a commitment to building a more equal Argentina.
"We're going to be the Argentina that we deserve because it's not true that we're condemned to this Argentina," he said.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 28, @02:13PM
They borrow money in foreign currency. That's the most brain damaged thing you could ever do.
Any country that sells debt in a currency that it has no political say in, that is a recipe for disaster. Like borrowing money in a currency you don't earn. What could possibly go wrong??
(Score: 2) by Tokolosh on Monday October 28, @02:36PM (3 children)
Insanity Is Doing the Same Thing Over and Over Again and Expecting Different Results
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Monday October 28, @02:41PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 28, @02:49PM
People keep telling me this, over and over, yet it never changes anything. Perhaps I'M not the one who is insane after all?
Wibble.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday October 28, @02:55PM
Yeah, the US will coup this government too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 28, @03:01PM
The share price of Argentinian companies fell 63% on Wall St back in August when "Left-leaning Fernandez" won the primary.