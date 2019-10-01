Left-leaning Fernandez hails government of people, but central bank currency move shows no quick fix to economic woes.

Fernandez's win unleashed euphoria in parts of Buenos Aires, as supporters cruised the streets honking their car horns, and a wave of people surged towards the neighbourhood of Chacarita, where the official victory party was being held.

Speaking to supporters at his party's headquarters, Fernandez thanked voters for showing a commitment to building a more equal Argentina.

"We're going to be the Argentina that we deserve because it's not true that we're condemned to this Argentina," he said.