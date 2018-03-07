from the internet-echo-chamber dept.
Twitter to ban all political advertising
Twitter is to ban all political advertising worldwide, saying that the reach of such messages "should be earned, not bought". "While internet advertising is incredibly powerful and very effective for commercial advertisers, that power brings significant risks to politics," company CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted.
Social media rival Facebook recently ruled out a ban on political ads.
News of the ban divided America's political camps for the 2020 election. Brad Parscale, manager of President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, said the ban was "yet another attempt by the left to silence Trump and conservatives". But Bill Russo, spokesman for the campaign to elect Democratic front-runner Joe Biden, said: "When faced with a choice between ad dollars and the integrity of our democracy, it is encouraging that, for once, revenue did not win out."
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday October 31, @03:31PM (3 children)
Between that and them considering any non-Progressive speech a hate crime, there shouldn't be much wrongthink left and everyone can live in a shiny, happy Twitterverse.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by hemocyanin on Thursday October 31, @03:39PM (1 child)
Twitter also goes after the left so basically, this a huge gambit to support the HRC wing of the Democrat party.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 31, @03:40PM
The cia democrats: https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2018/03/07/dems-m07.html [wsws.org]
Also known as the "neocons", ie the warmongering republicrats.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 31, @03:40PM
The Twitterverse will never be happy. Remove all the wrongthink and they will just make up new wrongthink and eat each other alive.
Also, Twitter isn't banning political advertising on the platform. They just aren't getting paid for it. They are kneecapping their own business so that they can't be blamed for future election results.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 31, @03:33PM
This is going to cause them headaches. Maybe time to short Twitter. I see they are already down about 40% this month though.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Barenflimski on Thursday October 31, @03:35PM (1 child)
I wouldn't mind political ads if they weren't so full of hate and dis-information.
I wouldn't mind seeing an ad that says "Person[x] is running for a seat in your district. They're in [x] party. Vote!" Instead we see ads describing how the world will come to a screeching halt if you vote wrong. We see ads that are nothing but emotional tugs of war. I don't find any of this helpful. I see that many of these are actually harmful to our discourse. If all of these parties would tone it down it might not be such an issue.
It is quite a day when a corporation has to step in because the rhetoric is so terrible they'd prefer not to take the cash over their beliefs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 31, @03:45PM
It is funny seeing the political ads after moving out of Illinois. The budget/debt/tax problems they make a big deal about here are tiny compared to what I am used to seeing.
(Score: 3, Touché) by DannyB on Thursday October 31, @03:36PM (2 children)
Facebook bans telling the truth in political advertising.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 31, @03:49PM (1 child)
truth & political should never be used in the same sentence.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 31, @03:53PM
Not unless there is a negative qualifier such as "bans".
