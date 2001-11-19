Stories
Trump Impeachment: House Votes to Formalise Inquiry

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-50246324

"The US House of Representatives has passed a resolution to formally proceed with the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

The measure details how the inquiry will move into a more public phase. It was not a vote on whether the president should be removed from office.

This was the first test of support in the Democratic-controlled House for the impeachment process.

The White House condemned the vote, which passed along party lines.

Only two Democrats - representing districts that Mr Trump won handily in 2016 - voted against the resolution, along with all Republicans, for a total count of 232 in favour and 196 against."

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 01, @02:32PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 01, @02:32PM (#914587)

    wake me up when they start taking input like this from the house.

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday November 01, @02:43PM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Friday November 01, @02:43PM (#914595) Journal

    The secrecy was a bit too much. Now let's see if they can dig up real evidence and not just hearsay, in full public view, the way it's supposed to be. Being a purely partisan effort, the accusers don't have much credibility.

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday November 01, @02:47PM

    by Snotnose (1623) on Friday November 01, @02:47PM (#914599)

    Much as I'd like to see Trump booted from the oval office into a prison cell, I don't think he's actually done anything impeachable. Which, considering the amount of noxious shit he's pulled, is a sad state of affairs.

  • (Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 01, @02:54PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 01, @02:54PM (#914607)

    The house can impeach for whatever it wants as long as they can achieve a simple majority going for it. It's not like there's some magical standard or law necessary. They ask each [democrat] to raise their hands. They do so. Boom, impeached. It's not like either side really cares about the evidence. And similarly the exact same thing will happen in the senate. Except there democrats do not have a majority, let alone the supermajority required. So he will then be "acquitted". This is like 24/7 news in the left leaning media, yet literally 0 nothing will happen.

    As we become an ever more divided nation I expect impeachment to just become another overused tool that was, at one time, something used only in extreme cases. Seriously in about 200 years of our nation, we managed to have one impeached president. Now we're looking at 3 of the last 9 presidents ending up impeached. It's going to become exactly like the filibuster which is now so normalized that a supermajority (to override the filibuster) is an unspoken rule for even bothering to debate a bill. Kind of peculiarly this will effectively create a parliamentary system such that it will become impossible to have a president of a different party than the house+senate, at least so long as the other party has a supermajority in the senate (so that impeachment can actually do something).

    For some source on these statements. Bill Clinton was impeached for lying under oath. He 100% undeniably and unambiguously did this. And perjury is a criminal felony. Exactly 0 democrats in the senate chose to convict him of perjury. The whole impeachment thing is just a partisan circus.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 01, @02:55PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 01, @02:55PM (#914608)

    now that the "spotlight" has been turned up and focused let's don some anti-glare shades and look where the light is not shinning...
    "look over there john! a flying crocodile!"

  • (Score: 1, Flamebait) by bzipitidoo on Friday November 01, @02:56PM (1 child)

    by bzipitidoo (4388) on Friday November 01, @02:56PM (#914609) Journal

    Impeached?
        Yes: Convicted?
              Yes: Pence becomes President
              No: Re-Elected?
                    Yes: America collapses
                    No: Refuses to leave office, claiming massive election fraud?
                          Yes: Civil War
                          No: Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders becomes President
        No: goto Re-Elected

    Lots of other possibilities. Like, could Pence also be impeached, in which case Nancy Pelosi becomes President? A massive blue wave in 2020 could hand the Senate and the Presidency to the Democrats. As for the grimmest possibility, Trump is not removed and wins re-election, there are several scary possibilities, ranging from Trump starts a nuclear war and wipes out civilization, to merely being impeached again perhaps even in the period after the election and before his 2nd term starts.

    As for Pence becoming President, what's with Indiana anyway? First they give us Quayle, and now Pence. Makes me wonder if what Buttigieg really is, is Indiana's apology.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Friday November 01, @02:58PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday November 01, @02:58PM (#914612) Homepage Journal

    So, they couldn't even get a super majority in the House, which they rule. How in hell do they expect to get that super majority in the Senate?

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Impeachment_in_the_United_States [wikipedia.org]

    Procedure
    At the federal level, the impeachment process is a three-step procedure.

    First, the Congress investigates. This investigation typically begins in the House Judiciary Committee, but may begin elsewhere. For example, the Nixon impeachment inquiry began in the Senate Judiciary Committee. The facts that led to impeachment of Bill Clinton were first discovered in the course of an investigation by Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr.
    Second, the House of Representatives must pass, by a simple majority of those present and voting, articles of impeachment, which constitute the formal allegation or allegations. Upon passage, the defendant has been "impeached".
    Third, the Senate tries the accused. In the case of the impeachment of a president, the Chief Justice of the United States presides over the proceedings. For the impeachment of any other official, the Constitution is silent on who shall preside, suggesting that this role falls to the Senate's usual presiding officer, the President of the Senate who is also the Vice President of the United States. Conviction in the Senate requires a two-thirds supermajority vote of those present. The result of conviction is removal from office.

    No souper-majority, so no soup for you!

