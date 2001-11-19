19/11/01/1146203 story
posted by martyb on Friday November 01, @02:18PM
from the Red-Queen-Race dept.
"The US House of Representatives has passed a resolution to formally proceed with the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
The measure details how the inquiry will move into a more public phase. It was not a vote on whether the president should be removed from office.
This was the first test of support in the Democratic-controlled House for the impeachment process.
The White House condemned the vote, which passed along party lines.
Only two Democrats - representing districts that Mr Trump won handily in 2016 - voted against the resolution, along with all Republicans, for a total count of 232 in favour and 196 against."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 01, @02:32PM (1 child)
wake me up when they start taking input like this from the house.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday November 01, @03:03PM
The House matters as well. Without an indictment there is no trial in the Senate. At least they've decided to at least ostensibly drop the shady, backroom bullshit now and do things in the open.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday November 01, @02:43PM
The secrecy was a bit too much. Now let's see if they can dig up real evidence and not just hearsay, in full public view, the way it's supposed to be. Being a purely partisan effort, the accusers don't have much credibility.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday November 01, @02:47PM
Much as I'd like to see Trump booted from the oval office into a prison cell, I don't think he's actually done anything impeachable. Which, considering the amount of noxious shit he's pulled, is a sad state of affairs.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 01, @02:54PM
The house can impeach for whatever it wants as long as they can achieve a simple majority going for it. It's not like there's some magical standard or law necessary. They ask each [democrat] to raise their hands. They do so. Boom, impeached. It's not like either side really cares about the evidence. And similarly the exact same thing will happen in the senate. Except there democrats do not have a majority, let alone the supermajority required. So he will then be "acquitted". This is like 24/7 news in the left leaning media, yet literally 0 nothing will happen.
As we become an ever more divided nation I expect impeachment to just become another overused tool that was, at one time, something used only in extreme cases. Seriously in about 200 years of our nation, we managed to have one impeached president. Now we're looking at 3 of the last 9 presidents ending up impeached. It's going to become exactly like the filibuster which is now so normalized that a supermajority (to override the filibuster) is an unspoken rule for even bothering to debate a bill. Kind of peculiarly this will effectively create a parliamentary system such that it will become impossible to have a president of a different party than the house+senate, at least so long as the other party has a supermajority in the senate (so that impeachment can actually do something).
For some source on these statements. Bill Clinton was impeached for lying under oath. He 100% undeniably and unambiguously did this. And perjury is a criminal felony. Exactly 0 democrats in the senate chose to convict him of perjury. The whole impeachment thing is just a partisan circus.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 01, @02:55PM
now that the "spotlight" has been turned up and focused let's don some anti-glare shades and look where the light is not shinning...
"look over there john! a flying crocodile!"
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by bzipitidoo on Friday November 01, @02:56PM (1 child)
Impeached?
Yes: Convicted?
Yes: Pence becomes President
No: Re-Elected?
Yes: America collapses
No: Refuses to leave office, claiming massive election fraud?
Yes: Civil War
No: Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders becomes President
No: goto Re-Elected
Lots of other possibilities. Like, could Pence also be impeached, in which case Nancy Pelosi becomes President? A massive blue wave in 2020 could hand the Senate and the Presidency to the Democrats. As for the grimmest possibility, Trump is not removed and wins re-election, there are several scary possibilities, ranging from Trump starts a nuclear war and wipes out civilization, to merely being impeached again perhaps even in the period after the election and before his 2nd term starts.
As for Pence becoming President, what's with Indiana anyway? First they give us Quayle, and now Pence. Makes me wonder if what Buttigieg really is, is Indiana's apology.
(Score: 3, Funny) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday November 01, @03:06PM
Damn. I knew I should have put a -1 Goto mod in last site update.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Friday November 01, @02:58PM
So, they couldn't even get a super majority in the House, which they rule. How in hell do they expect to get that super majority in the Senate?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Impeachment_in_the_United_States [wikipedia.org]
No souper-majority, so no soup for you!
My CoC: do whatever I want to do, and to hell with anyone who is "offended".